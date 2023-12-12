Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 12 December 2023 Edison issues update on abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF): Quality and value focus with an attractive yield abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) is managed by abrdn's Singapore-based Asian equity team. As a local investor, the research team collectively speaks multiple Asian languages, so it can communicate with companies' management teams in their native tongues. A local presence also offers the potential of identifying interesting opportunities that may be overlooked by other investors. AAIF is a low-beta fund, with its managers seeking both income and capital growth and an attractive yield. Stocks are selected on a bottom-up basis and geographic and sector allocations can vary markedly compared with exposures in the MSCI AC Pacific ex Japan Index. AAIF offers an attractive yield and is building on its record of 14 years of consecutive dividend growth. With its 14 years of consecutive dividend growth, AAIF qualifies for the AIC's list of next-generation dividend heroes (funds with more than 10 but less than 20 years of year-on-year dividend growth). It offers an attractive 5.4% dividend yield, with dividends paid solely out of revenue, unlike some of its peers that distribute capital.

Click here to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors.



