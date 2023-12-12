Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
12.12.2023 | 11:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Erik Penser Bank AB

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash
Equity, Cash Fixed Income and Equity Derivatives memberships of Erik Penser
Bank AB. The membership will expire as of Thursday December 14th, 2023. Erik
Penser Bank AB has traded with member ID EPB in INET, SE EP in NDTS, and ST EPB
in Genium INET Trading Systems. 

Member: Erik Penser Bank AB

INET ID: EPB

NDTS ID: SE EP

Genium INET: ST EPB

Last day of trading: December 13th, 2023

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix
von Bahr on telephone +46 734 49 6495. 



Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1183917
