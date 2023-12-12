NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Erik Penser Bank AB

Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash Equity, Cash Fixed Income and Equity Derivatives memberships of Erik Penser Bank AB. The membership will expire as of Thursday December 14th, 2023. Erik Penser Bank AB has traded with member ID EPB in INET, SE EP in NDTS, and ST EPB in Genium INET Trading Systems. Member: Erik Penser Bank AB INET ID: EPB NDTS ID: SE EP Genium INET: ST EPB Last day of trading: December 13th, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Felix von Bahr on telephone +46 734 49 6495. Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1183917