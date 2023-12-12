Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) ("Spire" or "the Company"), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has been awarded a multi-million euro contract by EUMETSAT, Europe's meteorological satellite agency, to provide radio occultation (RO) data. The contract is for an initial period of two years, from 2024-2026, with three optional, one-year extensions.

The award follows a successful pilot program, which demonstrated the benefits of Spire's RO data for weather forecasting accuracy and value. The Company's RO data provides information about the vertical profiles of pressure, humidity and temperature across all points of the globe, including in the most remote regions and open oceans.

Spire will provide the data in near-real time, and it will be distributed to the EUMETSAT user community globally for use in weather forecast modeling.

"As extreme weather events become more frequent, our work with EUMETSAT shows a shared commitment to using space-based data to confront the impacts of climate change," said Theresa Condor, Chief Operating Officer at Spire. "We're proud to work with the agency to improve weather forecasting and protect human life and property."

"It was important to EUMETSAT that the terms of this contract allow us to redistribute the data globally, in line with the World Meteorological Organization's principle of free and open data exchange," said EUMETSAT Director-General Phil Evans. "In this way, EUMETSAT is reinforcing the value of this type of commercial arrangement, with the benefits felt by the citizens of our member states, and other communities globally, through more data for weather forecasting models."

Spire offers a vast portfolio of current weather data, historical weather data, and weather forecast solutions. Most recently, the Company launched a high-resolution weather forecast tailor-made for utilities and commodity traders.

