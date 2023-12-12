Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Announces Pilot Program with Crossno Corp., a Regional FedEx Ground Contractor

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), ("EVTV" or "the Company"), announced today that it has entered into a 90-day pilot program with Crossno Corp., a pick-up & delivery (P&D) and linehaul independent contractor for FedEx Ground with operations in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. EVTV has delivered four logistics vans, two each in right-hand drive and left-hand drive configuration, for the program.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are proud to bring Crossno Corp. into our customer network. Under the FedEx brand, Clint Crossno and his team have developed a strong reputation over the last sixteen years for safe and efficient P&D and linehaul operations, consistently growing their enterprise across the mid-south and into north and central Texas. We are excited to support Crossno Corp. as they embark on their electrification journey by providing them with a fleet of four of our all-electric logistics vans. We are confident that their team will appreciate the simplicity and efficiency of our vehicles, which are designed with a view of minimizing total cost of ownership for fleet owners, and we look forward to the opportunity to engage with them on a longer-term basis in the future."

Crossno Corp. represents a new customer for EVTV, which has inventory in stock and is able to deliver its vehicles in relatively short order. The Company's primary sales channels to-date have been through the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP") and California Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). Both state-run programs are designed to spur fleet electrification by reducing the cost of commercial electric vehicles, with vouchers that can be as high as $175,000 per vehicle.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built, zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. EVTV serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and academic institutions to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. EVTV's vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel-price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

