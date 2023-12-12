Alpha Serve strengthens its position as a leader in BI Connectors with its latest integration for QuickBooks

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - Alpha Serve, a software development company specializing in developing Business Intelligence applications, has announced its latest achievement in expanding its market presence with the launch of the Power BI Connector for QuickBooks.



Alpha Serve's apps enable seamless integration between various business software platforms and leading visualization tools such as Power BI and Tableau. The connectors are currently available for Jira, ServiceNow, Monday.com, Zendesk, Shopify, and now QuickBooks.

The newly introduced Power BI Connector for QuickBooks is now available on the QuickBooks App Store, solidifying Alpha Serve's status as an official QuickBooks App Developer. This strategic move reflects Alpha Serve's commitment to providing comprehensive BI integration solutions across diverse platforms, further establishing its reputation as a trusted name in the BI Connectors space.

About Alpha Serve Connectors:

Alpha Serve's BI Connectors are no-code solutions designed to bridge data sources and visualization tools, offering companies flexibility and control in analyzing their data. These connectors allow users to connect any data source to their chosen BI software, facilitating seamless data transfer and analysis.



Key features of Alpha Serve BI Connectors include streamlined data export, flexible data manipulation, simple export of custom fields, no limitations on exported data, configurable scheduling for data refreshes, user-friendly interfaces, robust filtering options, and secure data sharing with permission settings and access management.

Anton Storozhuk, CEO at Alpha Serve, expressed the company's mission, saying, "At Alpha Serve, our mission is to empower businesses with the flexibility and control they need in their data analytics journey. The launch of the Power BI Connector for QuickBooks is a testament to our commitment to providing seamless integration across diverse platforms. We believe in simplifying the data analysis process, allowing users to focus on deriving meaningful insights rather than dealing with complex data preparation."



Looking ahead, Alpha Serve continues its trajectory of innovation with the upcoming release of the Tableau Connector for QuickBooks. The company has a roadmap outlining plans to extend its connectors to additional marketplaces, offering users even more options for seamless data integration.

With a distinctive position in the BI connector landscape, Alpha Serve remains dedicated to fostering innovation, building trust, and showcasing its expertise. The company empowers users to concentrate on data analysis, simplifying the often complex processes of data export and preparation.

About Alpha Serve:

Alpha Serve is a leading company specializing in the development of no-code Business Intelligence (BI) Connectors. Renowned for its expertise, Alpha Serve has achieved remarkable success with its top-rated BI Connectors on major B2B marketplaces. As an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, the company's BI Connectors for Jira have received acclaim, highlighting a commitment to excellence. Further certifications as a ServiceNow Build Partner and a presence on platforms like Zendesk, Monday.com, and Shopify underscore Alpha Serve's versatility. With an unwavering dedication to innovation and seamless integrations, Alpha Serve continues to redefine the landscape of BI solutions for businesses across diverse platforms.



Contact Information:

Anton Storozhuk

Chief Executive Officer, Alpha Serve

Email: a.storozhuk@alpha-serve.com

Phone: +13024871758

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190670