Bulat Utemouratov Foundation: Bulat Utemuratov Foundation marks another successful year with prestigious philanthropy award

Bulat Utemuratov named Philanthropist of the Year 2023 by the Kazakhstan Growth Forum, in recognition of social projects

Continued focus on autism, recently opening 13 th Asyl Miras Autism Center in Semey

Other notable projects include opening new school Kosshy city, with plans for two more schools in Almaty region and construction of Kyzylorda airport terminal underway

Humanitarian relief program includes donations to Turkey earthquake victims and families of Kostenko mine disaster in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has completed another successful year with Bulat Utemuratov, the organization's founder, recently named Philanthropist of the Year 2023 by the Kazakhstan Growth Forum.

The award is in recognition of the Foundation's social projects, having provided $150 million for healthcare, education, infrastructure and cultural projects in Kazakhstan. The results were unveiled at a charity event in Almaty where independent members of the Kazakhstan Growth Forum's Expert Council selected winners across 13 categories.

The key initiative of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has been its work in the field of autism, and most recently the Foundation, with the assistance of the Akimat of the Abay region, opened its 13th Asyl Miras Autism Center in Semey, Kazakhstan.

The new center will employ 15 specialists and educate up to 300 children a year, with classes aligned with the "Autism. One World for All" six intervention programs. It will provide tailored support for each child, with each three-month cycle of work based on their specific needs following diagnosis. Seven classrooms at the center are fully equipped with furniture, inventory and teaching aids.

The Foundation's "Asyl Miras" autism centers have been operating for nine years, educating 16,000 children throughout Kazakhstan free of charge. They adopt cutting-edge practices and partner with recognized experts including the Kasari Lab at the University of California, the Marcus Autism Center in Atlanta, and the international organization Autism Speaks.

Other notable projects of the Foundation in 2023 include the construction and opening of a new school in the city of Kosshy for 3,000 pupils, along with commencing construction of an 8,500 square meter community center. In 2024, the Foundation plans to commission two more schools in the Almaty region, in the cities of Issyk and Shelek. The Foundation continues to support the construction of a new airport terminal in Kyzylorda, to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Humanitarian relief is another focus, and during 2023 the Foundation donated $5 million to victims of the earthquake in Turkey, along with $1 million to support families of victims of the Kostenko mine disaster in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region. The Foundation also provides regular assistance to Kazakhstanis affected by natural disasters under its "Aid Card" program.

In addition, Bulat Utemuratov supports cultural projects such as the Batyrkhan Shukenov Foundation and the Kulanshi Gallery of Contemporary Art.

Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, commented: "In the last decade, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has had a significant impact on several areas, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and cultural initiatives. Notably, its dedication to supporting individuals with autism has been remarkable. The journey began with the establishment of the inaugural autism center in Almaty, which has since expanded into a successful network. The positive changes in children's lives and social abilities have been inspiring, greatly assisting their integration into society and helping them adapt to challenges. These initiatives underscore Kazakhstan's dedication to fostering a fair and inclusive society."

