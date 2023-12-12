Mango TV: Chinese Reality Show "Divas Hit the Road" Invites Viewers to Experience the Charm of Silk Road, Serving as a Portal for International Cultural Exchanges

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divas Hit the Road ("the Show"), a hit travel reality show co-produced and launched by Hunan TV and Mango TV, has returned for the fifth season with a new theme that takes audiences on a global-trotting journey in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Celebrating BRI's tenth anniversary, the new season sees seven Chinese celebrities - actresses Dilraba Dilmurat, Qin Lan, Qin Hailu, Xin Zhilei, and Zhao Zhaoyi, and actors Wang Anyu and Hu Xianxu - go on a low-budget yet eye-opening adventure starting from Saudi Arabia, then traversing northwards to Croatia and reaching the scenic landscapes of Iceland, where they offer a close-up look at the local cultures and allow viewers to live vicariously their exotic experiences.

The popular program has played a positive role in global cultural exchanges, opening a vivid cultural window for China and countries communicating along the BRI. For instance, Croatian locals exchanged gifts with Chinese guests and shared stories about the transformative impact of a Chinese-led bridge construction. Saudi residents and Chinese guests learn each other's language to write "Love and peace."

Audiences will also be taken to some of the most beautiful destinations along the tour, including those that highlight the fruitful outcomes of BRI. Haramain High-Speed Rail, with a total length of 450.28 kilometers, constructed by China Railway 18th Bureau Group, is a major infrastructure project cutting through desert terrain, reducing the travel time from 5-6 hours to less than 2 hours. A landmark structure in southern Croatia, the Peljesac Bridge is the largest infrastructure project undertaken by China in the European Union. The bridge, spanning 2,440 meters in length, links up the Croatian mainland with the Peljesac Peninsula, bridging the north and south parts of Croatia.

Since the program began airing on Mango TV and Hunan TV, the show has led to a surge in travel enthusiasm for Silk Road among internet audiences, with online travel platforms clocking an over 772% jump in the search for the keywords related to "Saudi Arabia".

With its focus on fostering international friendships, the Show aims to promote cultural exchanges. As they experienced the exotic locales through the riveting cultural expedition, the seven featured guests, along with the production team, brought Chinese cultures to the local families they visited, strengthening the understanding and appreciation between different nations.

In an episode dedicated to discovering the beauty of Croatia, Diliraba, a talented actress from Xinjiang, China, adorned in Xinjiang's ethnic cultural attire, the Etles dress, presented an eye-catching performance of traditional Xinjiang dance. This act sparked a fervor for Chinese national culture on the internet, creating a buzz in online communities worldwide. The stunning dance captivated international audiences, who were mesmerized by traditional Chinese ethnic costumes, deeply immersing themselves in the allure of Chinese cultural charm.

