Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces New Customer Partnership Utilizing X130 Chipset

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Peraso Inc., (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company") today announced a new customer engagement, which demonstrates the Company's ability to expand into new, high-growth consumer markets. As part of its latest partnership, Peraso's X130 chipset will be replacing its customer's current solution for wireless video distribution for indoor applications. The X130 offers support for high bandwidth, low latency applications and circumvents Wi-Fi network congestion using mmWave.

The X130 can guarantee a high bandwidth connection between the user and an Ultra High-Definition (UHD) video display. As it operates in the 60GHz band, there is no interference from Wi-Fi devices and, with the use of directional beamforming technology and the propagation characteristics of 60GHz signals, there is also no interference from other 802.11ad devices. As part of its partnership, Peraso is helping its customer to build a one-of-a-kind proprietary solution to enable single-user operation initially. Later releases will enable multi-user operation.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to expand into a new market and look forward to the tremendous growth potential this partnership presents," said Ron Glibbery, Co-Founder and CEO, Peraso. "I believe this application is a great match for the capabilities of our X130 chipset and 802.11ad. While Peraso has had success with Fixed Wireless Access, finding suitable consumer applications has been elusive."

Peraso's X130 chipset employs the PRS1145 and PRS4601 integrated circuits to implement a low cost, low power, high performance SuperSpeed USB 3.0 to 802.11ad 60 GHz mmWave system. The X130 provides multi-gigabit throughput with the ability to power applications such as wireless AR/VR, wireless displays, wireless docking, and wireless access to the cloud, which can now be much more effective and efficient using WiGig technology.

X130 Key features include:

PRS4601 - 802.11ad Baseband IC

802.11ad compliant PHY Maximum data rate up to 4.62 Gb/s throughput Single carrier MCS0 to MCS12 (16-QAM) Variable rate LDPC FEC Full support for beamforming and beam tracking

USB 2.0/3.0 (5 Gb/s) device controller with integrated PHY 802.11ad compliant MAC Two integrated RISC CPUs On-chip memory for all packet buffering, control and management functions Contention-based and scheduled access with highly programmable scheduler Full support for A-MSDU, A-MPDU and Reverse Direction 128-bit AES security (GCMP) Highly configurable peripheral interfaces

32 client support

Support for two connected radios

24 configurable, multi-function, GPIOs

Windows, Linux and Android support

7mm x 7mm BGA

PRS1145 - 60GHz Phased Array RFIC

RF chains: 8

Tx / Rx antenna ports: 16

Tx output power: 15 dBm (QPSK), 13 dBm (16-QAM)

Rx noise figure: 7dB

PLL tunes to channels 1 - 4 of 802.11ad

Integrated crystal oscillator

Supports BPSK, QPSK, p/2-QPSK, 16-QAM single carrier modulation

Baseband I/Q interface

3 / 4-wire SPI and 10 GPIOs for configuration and control

10mm x 10mm BGA

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of our products, and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include but are not limited to, timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products, anticipated use of mmWave, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

