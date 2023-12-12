Spetz Inc.: Spetz Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / SPETZ INC. (the " Company " or " Spetz ") ( CSE:SPTZ)(OTC PINK:DBKSF ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nofar Shigani as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Shigani will take over the role previously held by Mr. David Bhumgara.

Ms. Shigani brings over six years of diverse experience in finance and accounting to her new role. As a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Israel and a former member of Ernst & Young (EY), she possesses a deep understanding of both US GAAP and IFRS reporting standards. Her expertise spans public company auditing, corporate finance, accounting, and financial management.

Prior to her appointment as CFO, Ms. Shigani held key financial positions within the Spetz group across Israel, the UK, Australia, and the USA. Her career progression within Spetz showcased her leadership and financial acumen, initially serving as a financial controller and later transitioning to the role of CFO for Spetz subsidiaries for over a year.

"We are incredibly grateful to Mr. Bhumgara for his significant contributions and dedication during his time as CFO," said Yossi Nevo, CEO of Spetz Inc. "His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in the Company's journey. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Nofar Shigani as our new CFO," Nevo continued. "Her extensive experience and proven track record make her the ideal candidate to lead our financial operations and support our ambitious growth plans. Nofar has consistently demonstrated her expertise and strategic thinking, playing a key role in streamlining our financial processes and implementing key initiatives. We are confident that her leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the next chapter of Spetz's evolution."

About Spetz Inc.

Spetz Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is available in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and Israel. The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider for any need, anytime, anywhere.

Spetz Website: www.spetz.app

Spetz Investor information: https://investor.spetz.app/

Company Contacts:

Ofir Friedman Director and Chief Marketing Officer Investor Relations Email: Investors@spetz.app Email: ofir@spetz.app ?? Phone: 647-956-6033

