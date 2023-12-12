374Water Inc.: 374Water Collaborates with DIU, Arcadis and Clean Earth to Advance PFAS Remediation for Defense Sites

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) , a global leader in cleantech and sustainable waste management, is proud to announce its participation in a groundbreaking environmental initiative led by the Department of Defense (DoD) . In collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), the project focuses on demonstrating advanced technologies to treat persistent and challenging contaminants known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

These prototype projects are being carried out in collaboration with the DoD's Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Navy, spanning three DoD-identified installations. As part of this effort, ten companies, including 374Water, have been awarded prototype contracts to develop and showcase innovative solutions for addressing PFAS contamination.

"At 374Water, we are not just innovating for today, but shaping the future of waste and wastewater treatment," said Jeff Quick, Interim CEO of 374Water. "Our involvement in this DoD project serves as another testament to our commitment to transforming environmental challenges into sustainable, practical solutions. We believe this initiative marks a significant step towards revolutionizing PFAS treatment impacting military bases across the nation and redefining global waste management standards. We are proud to be working closely with Arcadis and Clean Earth as part of this project."

374Water will employ its AirSCWO technology to demonstrate the destruction of PFAS in various forms. These tests, integral to the project's success, will be conducted at a Clean Earth facility. Arcadis will oversee the project coordination and analytical components, ensuring a comprehensive and collaborative approach to tackling one of the most pressing environmental issues in the United States and the rest of world today.

Craig Divine, Ph.D. - Arcadis Senior Vice President and Project Principal Investigator, added, "This collaboration represents a synergy of exciting technology, world-class expertise, and a practical strategy for scale up and accelerated commercialization. As we coordinate the implementation and performance analysis aspects of this pivotal project, Arcadis is proud to partner with 374Water and Clean Earth, bringing forth advanced and cost-effective solutions to tackle PFAS contamination."

"Clean Earth's role in this groundbreaking project underscores our dedication to environmental protection and remediation," said Jeff Beswick, President, Clean Earth. "Working alongside 374Water and Arcadis, we are setting new benchmarks in addressing complex environmental contaminants like PFAS. This project presents a significant opportunity to demonstrate how collaborative efforts can lead to substantial advancements in environmental health and safety."

The DoD's initiative, through the ESTCP and DIU, combines and compares methods for concentrating and destroying PFAS both on and off-site. It represents a major step in providing commercial PFAS treatment options for various environmental scenarios, and 374Water is at the forefront.

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn.

