Mace Security International, Inc.: MACE BRAND Announces Reinvigorated Direct to Consumer Strategy with Multiple Paths for Sustainable Long-Term Growth

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQB:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,announces that the Company has refreshed Mace's direct to consumer strategy (www.mace.com) with multiple paths for sustainable long-term growth. This strategy will prioritize enhancing and executing a comprehensive digital transformation and increasing web traffic by using data-driven metrics to better serve customers.

Digital Transformation Actions and Strategies

The Company is excited to announce the launch of Mace.com 2.0, effective January 1st, 2024. The newly redesigned website will increase customer engagement, promote useful educational tips, and provide a seamless experience for our customers. We encourage customers and partners to visit our refreshed website starting January 1st, 2024.

The Company plans on transforming the customer engagement experience by implementing automated chat systems and sales agents to help serve our customers across a wide array of topics including product selection, product capability, and best practices.

The Company is excited to announce the launch of our TikTok account @macesecurity where we encourage and promote daily customer stories, product experience, and safety tips. The Company loves to hear stories and encourages users to tag us.

The Company will bring new and engaging content to customers via its YouTube channel.

The Company has partnered with leading influencers across the country to launch an influencer marketing campaign that unlocks the hidden value behind the MACE Brand.

MACE Brand is anticipating substantial growth in website traffic following the release of its upcoming new product pipeline in the next 60 days as well as through new social media engagement.

The Company has already seen an increase in web sessions, add-to-basket initiatives, and conversion rates through the early testing of its influencer marketing program. The Company expects new initiatives to drive website traffic and conversion rates above prior peak sales levels.

Additionally, MACE is aiming to achieve a 150-basis point expansion in online conversion rates in the next 60 days through the implementation of new digital marketing strategies, YouTube channel content, and social media targeting.

In support of the online reinvention plan, the Company has made strategic changes in personnel and vendor relationships to expedite the initiative.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand safety products. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information or to purchase Mace products, visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

View the original press release on accesswire.com