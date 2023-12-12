Medfiniti B.V.: MEDFINITI Announces Launch of HemWell GEN 2

HemWell MD's second-generation device is ready for release in the U.S., and in Europe, in Q2 2024.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / MEDFINITI B.V. and its U.S. subsidiaries, MEDFINITI, Inc. and HemWell MD LLC are excited to announce the U.S. launch of their innovative product, the "HemWell - GEN 2," following its FDA 510(k) clearance and technology upgrade. This second-generation device marks a significant advancement in our minimally invasive hemorrhoid electrosurgical procedure. HemWell is a modern solution for hemorrhoids, fully FDA 510(k) cleared and soon to be CE-MDR cleared for the European markets.

Physicians, Surgical Centers and Hospitals, interested in pre-ordering the new "HemWell GEN 2" device, for their facilities, are asked to visit www.hemwellmd.com or www.hemwell.info or call us directly at: +1-813-775-6171.

Dr. Stephen Goldman, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Medfiniti B.V. and HemWell MD LLC, states, "The HemWell - GEN 2 device is designed to revolutionize the traditional hemorrhoidectomy procedure, through a groundbreaking procedure, the Hemwellectomy. HemWell offers patients a significantly less painful experience and a faster return to their daily lives."

About Medfiniti B.V.:

Medfiniti B.V., headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is a medical investment group focused on developing and commercializing medical technologies. With over 200 years of combined medical experience, Medfiniti is dedicated to enhancing healthcare on a global scale.

About HemWell MD LLC:

Specializing in innovative treatments for hemorrhoidal disease, HemWell MD LLC is at the forefront of delivering effective, minimally invasive medical solutions. Their flagship product, HemWell, exemplifies their commitment to improving patient care, through a procedure call, the Hemwellectomy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the market impact and availability of HemWell - GEN 2. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may vary.

Contact Information:

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Jennifer Ellerman, HemWell MD LLC

Phone: +1-813-775-6171

Email: info@hemwellmd.com

Websites: www.hemwellmd.com, www.hemwellrelief.com, www.hemwell.info, www.medfiniti.com

SOURCE: Medfiniti B.V.

