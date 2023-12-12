Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EACA | ISIN: SE0001337213 | Ticker-Symbol: 516
Frankfurt
12.12.23
08:19 Uhr
0,084 Euro
+0,017
+25,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AURIANT MINING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2023 | 12:00
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces 2024 production forecast

Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces that its total production forecast for 2024 is 580-600 kg of gold. Ore to be fed to the Tardan CIL plant will come from Tardan's ore zones and tailings of the Heap Leach. Annual throughput of the CIL plant will amount to 390 - 420 thousand tonnes.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant Mining AB, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.55 CET on December 12th, 2023.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB's ("AUR") current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR's continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.