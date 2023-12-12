Provides organizations with visibility into the impact of technology and aids decision-making in support of the drive to Net Zero

Orbus Software, a provider of enterprise architecture and transformation platforms, today announced the addition of a Sustainability Lens to its OrbusInfinity solution. The feature enables organizations to see how business and technology decisions impact sustainability, helping them ensure that all regulatory targets are achieved.

PWC identified that concerns around climate risks have risen significantly. Additionally, with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting expanding, enterprises need to understand and navigate the complex landscape and avoid claims of greenwashing. With the Sustainability Lens, organizations now have clarity on the sustainability impact of their operations, and the insights help direct future transformation strategies.

The tool provides a sustainability score on applications and processes, which is a snapshot of an organization's ESG maturity. Every OrbusInfinity customer has access to the feature.

Key benefits of the Sustainability Lens include:

Reduces risk with enhanced visibility : Provides clarity and insights into how to improve the sustainability of an enterprise's operations. Identifies and reduces sustainability risks as organizations undertake transformation.

: Provides clarity and insights into how to improve the sustainability of an enterprise's operations. Identifies and reduces sustainability risks as organizations undertake transformation. Stops greenwashing: The transparency and accountability provided by the sustainability score helps companies understand and avoid reputational damage from greenwashing claims.

The transparency and accountability provided by the sustainability score helps companies understand and avoid reputational damage from greenwashing claims. Data-driven decision-making : Sustainability decisions are made based on data that outlines the impact of proposed business and IT strategies.

: Sustainability decisions are made based on data that outlines the impact of proposed business and IT strategies. Fosters a sustainability culture: The improved transparency and communication with all stakeholders helps make sustainability an organizational priority.

"We believe sustainable decision-making is a strategic imperative for enterprises," said Gareth Burton, CEO of Orbus Software. "As COP28 recognized, it's critical that organizations have consistent reporting, and our Sustainability Lens is the first step in providing a digital greenprint, enabling enterprises to restructure, reimagine, and re-engineer their technology and business capabilities. We are committed to helping organizations navigate their sustainability journey effectively and making it an integral part of business transformation and operational excellence."

In 2024, Orbus Software will unveil its comprehensive Sustainability Management Solution to enhance and accelerate decision-making. Find out more about the Sustainability Lens in this video.

About Orbus Software

Orbus Software is a leading provider of cloud solutions for enterprise transformation, with regional offices in Australia, Poland, the US, and the UK. Its enterprise platform provides a comprehensive view of applications, systems, and data, allowing leaders to make informed decisions, optimize cost, minimize risks, and maintain operational resilience in the face of constant disruption. Customers are predominantly global blue-chip enterprises and government organizations, including AstraZeneca, CIMB Bank, Investec, Three, and Saab. To learn more, follow Orbus Software on LinkedIn.

