Funding comes on the heels of positive top-line clinical results and will advance clinical development of its lead drug candidate

Series A led by Sofinnova Partners and OMX Ventures

Freya Biosciences, a trans-Atlantic biotech company specializing in women's health, announced today a $38 million Series A financing one of the largest raises to advance women's reproductive immunotherapies. Led by Sofinnova Partners and OMX Ventures, the funding round also includes The Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, Angelini Ventures, Mike Jafar Family Office, CE-Ventures, Corundum Systems Biology, and Indaco Venture Partners.

"We are very excited to announce Freya's Series A fundraise, with the support of this dedicated team of investors," said Colleen Acosta, CEO of Freya Biosciences. "Conditions that disproportionately and differently affect women have traditionally been underfunded in proportion to its burden on human health. Freya's initial focus is on the millions of couples around the world that are struggling with infertility. This funding enables us to advance our groundbreaking immunotherapy platform targeting the vaginal microbiota and unlock its therapeutic potential in this area and beyond."

Freya will advance the clinical development of its lead drug candidate, an investigational vaginal microbial immunotherapeutic, for the treatment of infertility in women with dysbiotic vaginal microbiota who are undergoing assisted reproductive technology (ART). The funding will also advance Freya's multi-omics data science platform, which includes deep microbiome sequencing and vast multiplexed immune biomarker profiling in human clinical samples.

"Freya's team of experts are uniquely positioned to shape a more comprehensive understanding of women's health and disease to advance innovative solutions and novel treatment paradigms and we are confident in their success," said Henrijette Richter, Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners. "We look forward to supporting Freya as they continue to advance microbial immunotherapies to address reproductive health issues for which there are no treatments available."

"OMX is proud to support Freya's mission in women's health and excited for Freya's promising initial clinical results," said Nick Haft, CEO of OMX Ventures. "We invest in trailblazing companies and Freya's platform using microbial immunotherapies, supported by recent positive topline clinical results, has the potential to address a range of health conditions that uniquely affect women."

About Freya Biosciences

Freya Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, Massachusetts dedicated to reimagining women's health and redefine fertility for those previously deprived of options. With a focus on microbial immunotherapies, Freya addresses immune drivers underlying a range of reproductive health conditions to create a future where everyone is empowered with optimal reproductive health. For more information, please visit www.freyabiosciences.com or visit us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212929505/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Amy Phillips

amyphillipspr@gmail.com

412.327.9499

Barbra Watson

barbra@bwcommunicationsllc.com

781.789.7207