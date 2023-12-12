McDonald's Corporation: Meet Maria Angela, a Proud Participant in McDonald's Global Youth Opportunity Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / McDonald's Corporation

Meet McDonald's crew member Maria Angela, a proud participant in McDonald's global Youth Opportunity program (run in partnership with the International Youth Foundation). She's based in Washington, D.C. and is a valued Crew member at a local McDonald's brand restaurant. She is gaining the skills, experience and confidence that will carry her into her career.

Maria is one of almost 2,000,000 young people impacted by McDonald's partnership with the International Youth Foundation since 2018. The Youth Opportunity program provides job readiness training, employment opportunities and workplace development programs to lower barriers to employment for young people, especially in underserved communities. Around 87% of Youth Opportunity participants are Black or LatinX, and around 56% are female.

Whether it's interview coaching, virtual lessons, language and interpersonal skill development or simply a safe and welcoming workplace, Youth Opportunity helps participants practice critical life skills and prepare for their future.

McDonald's created the Youth Opportunity program to reduce barriers to employment for young people like Maria Angela through pre-employment job readiness training, employment opportunities, and workplace development programs.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

