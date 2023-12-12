Founder and CTO Professor Matthew Baker named Chief Executive Officer

Chief Data Scientist Dr David Palmer named Chief Technical Officer

Dxcover Limited, a clinical-stage diagnostics company pioneering Multi-Omic Spectral Analysis for early detection of multiple cancers, today announced updates to its executive management team. Dxcover's Co-Founder Prof. Matthew Baker will transition from his role as Chief Technical Officer to Chief Executive Officer. Another Co-Founder Dr David Palmer, who has been Chief Data Scientist since spin-out, has been named Chief Technical Officer. Current CEO Dr Mark Hegarty is transitioning to the role of Business Advisor. The changes go into effect in January 2024.

Prof. Baker is the inventor of Dxcover's Liquid Biopsy Platform. Since the company's inception, Prof. Baker has been responsible for technical research and development, IP portfolio and clinical studies execution and strategy. He has successfully built relationships with the major diagnostics companies and key clinical centers in the USA and Europe. He is also a Professor of Early Diagnostics, School of Medicine at the University of Central Lancashire.

Dr Palmer has served as the Chief Data Scientist where he has been responsible for leading the design and development of Dxcover's diagnostic algorithms. He brings more than 18 years of experience in the field of data analysis and machine learning and is also a Reader in Chemistry at the University of Strathclyde.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to Mark for his dedicated and unwavering leadership in the first phase of Dxcover's story. His strategic insights and his deep industry expertise have been invaluable as he has been preparing the company for our next stage of growth," said Ron Andrews, Chairman of Dxcover. "As part of the planned succession, Mark's mentorship of Matt has been ongoing, and we are all excited to enter our next chapter with Matt at the helm of such a seasoned leadership team. Dxcover is well positioned for its next phase of growth with an unwavering commitment to bringing our patented Multi-Omic Spectral Analysis to market to democratize early-stage cancer detection when treatment options are most likely to deliver much better outcomes for the patients we serve."

"Dxcover is an incredible company with an unparalleled mission to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases to improve survival and the quality of life, and I am so proud of the work Mark and our team have accomplished together," said Prof. Matt Baker, newly appointed CEO of Dxcover. "I am enthusiastic about our future and enter the new role as steward of an extremely disruptive technology and an experienced and dedicated leadership team."

Dxcover's novel platform utilizes infrared spectroscopy and AI algorithms to provide Multi-Omic Spectral Analysis (MOSA) of blood serum. The company's recently released data showed its algorithms could detect breast, colorectal, kidney, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancer. This data was recently published in the British Journal of Cancer and was awarded first prize for its poster focused on the data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023 in the Innovative Diagnostic Tools category. The company is currently advancing its test for brain cancer through multi-center European studies to obtain IVDR approval and is also embarking on a major prospective study in colorectal cancer and advanced adenoma.

About Dxcover Limited

Dxcover is a clinical stage liquid biopsy company developing tests for the early detection of multiple cancers, when treatment has a better chance to impact outcomes. The company has pioneered Multi-Omic Spectral Analysis for the early detection of cancer by infrared spectroscopy and has generated compelling clinical data with high accuracy detection of stage I and stage II cancers and adenomas. Dxcover is based in Scotland, United Kingdom and is expanding its network in Europe and the USA.

For further information go to https://www.dxcover.com/science

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212552100/en/

Contacts:

Media

Tara Mulloy

tmulloy@macdougall.bio