Marula Mining Plc - New Processing Equipment Installed at Blesberg, Commissioning and Optimisation to Commence

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

12 December 2023

New Processing Equipment Successfully Installed at Blesberg, Commissioning and Optimisation to Commence

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to provide a further update on the new processing equipment in respect of the announcement on 7 December 2023, which confirmed the early arrival of the Rados SRF100-8 XRF ore sorter at the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine ("Blesberg" or the "Project").

The Rados SRF100-8 XRF ore sorter and associated conveyors and support equipment have now been fully installed, and the plant is anticipated to receive its first start-up material later this week as part of the commissioning and optimisation of the sorting process.

The Rados SRF100-8 XRF Ore Sorter, is one of the key parts of the Company's plan to expand its ore processing capacity at Blesberg to increase production to up to 5,000 tonnes per month of a high-grade lithium spodumene saleable product in Q1 2024.

Highlights;

The installation of the Rados SRF100-8 XRF ore sorter and associated equipment has been completed ahead of schedule and within 72 hours of arrival at Blesberg

Initial commissioning of the Rados SRF100-8 XRF ore sorter is scheduled to commence this week, ahead of schedule, and with trial processing of pre-screened stockpiled 55 millimetre ("mm") to 80mm material

The process testing and commissioning process will be managed by representatives from Rados International Technologies (Malta) Limited ("Rados") and overseen by the Company's on site management team and consultants, including recently appointed South African metallurgical and mineral processing group, Erudite Strategies Limited

As part of the testing and commissioning process a minimum 50 tonnes of material will be sorted

The initial testing and commissioning of the Rados SRF100-8 XRF ore sorter will be focused on optimisation of the process flowsheet and sorting of the spodumene

A 'high-recovery" and "high-grade" sorting algorithm will be run over two separate days of testing as part of the optimisation process and prior to the mine closing over the Christmas period

Operation of the Rados SRF100-8 XRF ore sorter will re-commence in the New Year on a stand-alone basis and target production of a saleable high-grade spodumene product, ahead of the installation of the additional processing equipment which includes an additional crushing and screening circuit and the second XRF ore sorter, the Tomra COM XRT 1200 ore sorter, which remains on track to arrive at Blesberg in early Q1 2024 with commissioning to follow

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"We are thrilled to announce the successful installation of the Rados SRF100-8 XRF ore sorter, which has been achieved in such a short period of time and well ahead of schedule.

"This achievement marks a major step forward for us at Blesberg and our aims to deliver significant volumes of a saleable high-grade lithium spodumene product in Q1 2024.

"As a group we want to build a team that is capable of delivering on our ambitions and growth strategy across all our battery metals projects and I am very pleased to see how we have embraced such cutting-edge and AI algorithm based solutions at Blesberg, and are working with experienced contractors and consultants to achieve that.

"The testing and commissioning of the Rados SRF100-8 XRF ore sorter is set to commence and will look at two different sorting strategies of the spodumene, including one that maximises the recovery of the material and one that maximises the grade of the material. This will allow us to optimise the whole process as we seek to maximise returns and efficiencies.

"I am looking forward to the commissioning of the new equipment being completed and being able to confirm the first saleable product produced from the ore sorter as well as seeing the transformative impact it, and the soon to arrive Tomra COM XRT 1200 ore sorter, will have on our operations in terms of increased production.

"I look forward to providing more updates on our progress at the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and as we increase the processing capacity to its targeted levels."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy. Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List or AIM Market, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC Jason Brewer, Chief Executive Officer Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi Investor Relations Email: jason@marulamining.com Email: info@marulamining.com AQSE Corporate Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker Peterhouse Capital Limited,

Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Financial PR and IR BlytheRay Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution:

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.