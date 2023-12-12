Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
WKN: A2PVQR | ISIN: SE0013486255 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CY
Berlin
12.12.23
14:13 Uhr
0,079 Euro
+0,003
+3,67 %
GlobeNewswire
12.12.2023 | 14:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observationstatus for Nord Insuretech Group AB is updated (655/23)

On December 11, 2023, Nord Insuretech Group AB (the "Company") was given
observation status with reference to the Company having disclosed its intention
to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On December 11, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had been approved by Nordic Growth Market and that the Company had
submitted an application for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (NORDIG, ISIN code SE0013486255, order book
ID 190154) in Nord Insuretech Group AB. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
