Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observationstatus for Nord Insuretech Group AB is updated (655/23)

On December 11, 2023, Nord Insuretech Group AB (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to the Company having disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On December 11, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had been approved by Nordic Growth Market and that the Company had submitted an application for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares (NORDIG, ISIN code SE0013486255, order book ID 190154) in Nord Insuretech Group AB. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.