MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2023

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

("MIGO" or the "Company")

Directorate Change

Appointment of New Director

The Board of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Caroline Gulliver as independent non-executive director of the Company, with effect from the close of business on 29 December 2023.

Having graduated in Accountancy from the University of Dundee in 1987, Caroline joined EY as graduate trainee in Edinburgh where she spent a 25 year career, latterly as an Executive Director in London, acting as Senior Statutory Auditor for many investment trusts and open ended investment companies. She also worked on a large number of investment trust Stock Exchange transactions including new fund launches, both onshore and offshore, and fund reconstructions and mergers. Caroline left EY in September 2012 to pursue other interests including non-executive directorship positions. She currently has three active closed-end fund Board appointments - JP Morgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc, International Biotechnology Trust plc and abrdn European Logistics Income plc. Until 29 June 2023, she was also a Director of Civitas Social Housing PLC. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (CA).

Caroline has also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee and will immediately upon appointment take over from Katya Thomson as the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee.

Caroline's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in September 2024.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Resignation of Director

The Board of MIGO also announces that Katya Thomson will resign from her role as non-executive independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from the close of business on 29 December 2023.

Katya has been a member of the Board since her appointment on 18 December 2017, but following the appointment of Asset Value Investors Limited as MIGO's new AIFM and Investment Manager she could no longer be considered independent under the AIC's Code of Corporate Governance, as she also sits on the Board of another AVI investment trust.

The Board of MIGO thanks Katya for her support and her contribution to, and advocacy of, the Company.

Chairman of the Board, Richard Davidson, commented :

"My fellow directors and I are delighted to welcome Caroline to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed a Director with extensive industry and accounting expertise who will be able to take over as Chairman of the Audit Committee immediately.

At the same time, we will miss Katya's insights and wish her all the very best for the future."

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8732