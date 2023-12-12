Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Viewpoint Creative Secures Multi-Year Design and Animation Contract with Massachusetts State Lottery, Revamps Iconic Keno Game After 30 Years

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Viewpoint Creative, an acclaimed full-service creative studio and a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), is thrilled to announce its extensive partnership with the Massachusetts State Lottery, specializing in digital graphic design and animation services. The agreement builds on the success of yesterday's state-wide launch of the redesigned presentation of the Mass Lottery's Keno game. The focus of Viewpoint's services will primarily revolve around enhancing the Mass Lottery's monitor game product line, encompassing both design updates for existing games and the potential creation of graphics for new game launches.

Viewpoint Creative is already well underway with its initial collaboration with the Mass Lottery, where they are in the process of refreshing the visual identity of Keno, one of the state's most beloved games. Their aim is to modernize the game while preserving its familiar user experience.

According to David Shilale, Viewpoint's Executive Producer, "Keno is a cultural fixture in Massachusetts, and we consider it a privilege to be involved in this project. We're leveraging our design expertise to work closely with the Lottery in evolving the game's aesthetics while maintaining its user-friendly interface."

Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, explains, "As the nation's longest-running Keno game, with the best odds and the highest prizes, our objective was to enhance the gameplay experience while retaining all the elements that make the game so popular. Keno generates over one billion dollars in sales annually, and we are excited to provide our wide audience of players with a modern visual experience featuring high resolution graphics."

While Viewpoint Creative handled the design aspects, they partnered with Deep Five, specialists in design systems, for the animation coding. The collaboration has been seamless, as stated by Viewpoint's design director, Dave Allen: "We're extremely pleased with the exceptional work Deep Five has contributed. Their creativity, technical skills, and collaborative approach have been outstanding."

The Keno project will be followed by a customized Keno skin created for the Mass Lottery's partnership with the Boston Bruins. Additionally, updates to other games and the potential development of new monitor games are on the horizon.

About the Massachusetts State Lottery

Since selling its first ticket on March 22, 1972, the Mass Lottery has generated over $149 billion in revenues, awarded over $105 billion in prizes, returned over $32 billion in net profit to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for unrestricted local aid provided to cities and towns, and paid over $8.5 billion in commissions and bonuses to its statewide network of retailers.

About Viewpoint Creative

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Viewpoint Creative is a distinguished, full-service creative, design, and video production studio. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, the company specializes in creating comprehensive video content, including commercials, promotional materials, brand identity, internal communications, content creation, and product launches for clients in the entertainment and direct-to-consumer sectors.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

