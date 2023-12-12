Clean Vision Corporation Launches Clean-Seas UK Bolstering Global Operations and Facilitating Green Bond Investment

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative plastic recycling and clean fuel development, is proud to announce the establishment of our subsidiary, Clean-Seas Partners UK Limited ("CS-UK"). CS-UK was established for the purpose of launching the Company's currently expected waste plastic conversion facilities in the European Union, Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. Continuing our mission to aid in solving the problem of cost-effectively upcycling the vast amount of waste plastic generated on land before it flows into the world's oceans, CS-UK will leverage our patent-pending Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN") to expand its existing portfolio of facilities with the goal to provide sustainable solutions to the global problems posed by plastic pollution. CS-UK will also be vital in Clean Vision becoming recognized as an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") company as CS-UK will act as the custodian for funding raised, if any, through our recently announced Green Bond Offering. Our current expectation is to raise up to $340 million through the Bond Offering.

Under the leadership its Managing Director Shaun Wootton, who also serves as our Executive Director of Asia, CS-UK will leverage its established relationships throughout the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe with the goal of creating a positive environmental impact through strategic project development and investment facilitation. CS-UK, along with our wholly owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas, Inc., will play a pivotal role in advancing the responsible conversion of plastic feedstock into clean fuels and AquaH®, our branded green hydrogen, contributing to the global drive towards plastic circularity while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"I am honored to lead Clean-Seas UK in its mission to drive sustainable development and responsible investment. The establishment of this subsidiary marks a significant step in Clean Vision's commitment to creating positive change on a global scale," said Shaun Wootton.

To strengthen its governance and strategic direction, CS-UK is in the process of assembling a distinguished board anticipated to be comprised of internationally recognized figures in banking, sustainability and energy. Our hope is that a diverse and experienced board will guide CS-UK in realizing its vision of fostering sustainability and environmental stewardship across diverse regions.

Clean Vision continues its mission of driving positive change through innovative and sustainable solutions. The establishment of CS-UK reaffirms the Company's dedication to expanding its global footprint and promoting responsible practices in project development and green finance.

Clean Vision is a public company that operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas Partners UK, Limited

Clean-Seas Partners UK, Limited, a subsidiary of Clean Vision, focuses on project development and regional investment deploying plastic conversion facilities in the European Union, Middle East and Southeast Asia. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our projections with respect to raising capital through the Green Bond Offering; estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to raise capital and secure contracts needed to meet expected revenue and processing capabilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; the impact of local and global regulations and laws applicable to our facilities and projects; and our ability to provide viable solutions to the global plastic crisis. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

