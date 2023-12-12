Joint customers can build trust in data directly within their cloud environment

Precisely, the global leader in data integrity,today announced that its Precisely Data Integrity Suite is Powered by Snowflake. Joint customers can leverage the Precisely Data Integrity Suite for access to data that is accurate, consistent, and full of rich context without having to move data from their cloud environment.

"It's undeniable that data integrity challenges persist as an obstacle in the cloud. Often, during the cloud migration process, organizations move the same messy data they've traditionally stored on-premises into their cloud data environment," said Eric Yau, Chief Operating Officer at Precisely. "With the Data Integrity Suite, organizations can run data integrity processes natively in Snowflake and at scale. It essentially eliminates the need to move data stored in Snowflake into other environments."

Building the Data Integrity Suite to run on the Snowflake Data Cloud allows users to leverage the scalability, flexibility, and performance of Snowflake's unified platform. Joint customers can quickly solve a variety of data integrity challenges, including:

Replicating data, including data from the mainframe, to the Snowflake Data Cloud

Cataloging data for better visibility into business and technical metadata

Profiling data quality and receiving proactive suggestions for quality rules

Verifying addresses and geocoding locations

Enriching business data with curated datasets

The news underscores the long-standing partnership of the two companies, with the data integrity leader already having achieved Snowflake Ready Technology status for its Precisely Connect data integration solution early last year. A wide array of Precisely datasets are also available on Snowflake Marketplace, including world points of interest, address data, and more.

"Building on Snowflake allows companies to operate and grow powerful products on the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "We look forward to supporting Precisely in ensuring customers can easily access foundations of complete and trusted data to help drive industry innovation."

Industry-leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams can develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders can access resources to help design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud.

Further discover the powerful combination of Snowflake and the Precisely Data Integrity Suite or learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake.

About Precisely

Precisely is a global leader in data integrity, providing 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100, with accuracy, consistency, and context in their data. Precisely's data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence and data enrichment products enable better business decisions to drive better results. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

