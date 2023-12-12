Social media platform Playsee launches industry-first AI local expert chatbot

AILEX is the first social media chatbot to revolutionise the way users can explore their surroundings by offering tailored local lifestyle recommendations

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playsee , the neighbourhood-centric social media platform that focuses on fostering local connections, has launched their chatbot, AILEX (AI Local Expert), making the social media platform the first of its kind to introduce hyper-localised recommendations using AI.

AILEX is set to redefine the way consumers use social media to engage with their local communities and discover new experiences, offering personalised recommendations in their daily lives.

The AI chatbot leverages AI and local knowledge to provide users with location recommendations, taking the guesswork and time out of discovering new places and experiences. AILEX also enables users to discover and connect with like-minded individuals and communities nearby that share similar interests.

Whether you are in search of London's best Mexican restaurant, the UK's best outdoor parks or want to connect with dog-owners in your area, AILEX is on-hand to enhance every aspect of your life with conversational interactions.

Unlike other AI chatbots, search engines and social media features, what sets AILEX apart is AILEX's ability to combine the power of AI and location knowledge enabling it to understand and grasp users' needs and provide accessible lifestyle recommendations with summarised useful tips. Instead of having to sift through mountains of reviews or websites, AILEX does the heavy lifting for you.

Users can easily engage with AILEX directly through the app's navigation bar to initiate conversations for personalised recommendations and community connections. The AI chatbot tailors suggestions based on user conversations and interests without disrupting access to other features on the app.

Terry Hu, AILEX Product Manager at Playsee, said: "We're excited to introduce AILEX as your local resident expert, revolutionising how users discover and engage with their local surroundings. AILEX's ability to provide personalised lifestyle recommendations and facilitate community connections aligns seamlessly with Playsee's commitment to enhance user experiences to create genuine connections and interactions in the real world."

Launched in the UK earlier this year, Playsee has gained over 1 billion user engagements and has 50 million downloads worldwide, bringing people closer to their IRL community.

Playsee is free and available to download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store on Android and iOS systems.

About Playsee

At Playsee, we make everything around you visible. Funded by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Playsee is the designated social media platform for neighbourhood-centric connectivity and discovery. Playsee highlights everyday moments of people, places, and events happening in the community where users engage with local content and share experiences from their daily lives.

Shared local experiences in these places provide a sense of belonging and familiarity to users and thus bring neighbourhood connections closer through relevant and relatable content. Since our launch in 2021, Playsee has reached 50 million downloads, bringing people closer to the community.

Learn more at https://www.playsee.co/

