Aetrex, Inc., a global market leader in foot scanning technology and data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear, today announced its partnership with custom ski boot manufacturer DaleBoot. Leveraging Aetrex's Albert 2 Pro foot scanning technology, DaleBoot will transition from manually measuring customer's feet to using automated 3D foot scan data to design custom ski boots, improving fit accuracy and customer satisfaction and reducing refitting rates during a compact winter retail season.

Aetrex's Albert 2 Pro scan in process to design custom ski boots. (Photo: Business Wire)

After years of testing several foot scanning technologies, DaleBoot selected Aetrex technology for its accuracy and ease of use. Aetrex's scanners use a pure computer vision model to create the most accurate 3D reconstruction of the foot available on the market. DaleBoot customers will complete a 20 second foot scan on the Albert 2 Pro and answer questions on ski experience, previous discomfort with ski boots and preferred snow conditions. DaleBoot will then use the 3D foot scan data and customer-reported information to develop a pair of custom ski boots with a personalized-fit shell, a fully custom liner and in-boot and on-ski stance balance and alignment, in under a week.

"Most skiiers consider wearing uncomfortable ski boots an unavoidable experience when hitting the slopes. But any footwear, including ski boots, designed to fit your feet should never be painful. Our partnership with DaleBoot aims to make that a reality by bringing detailed, accurate 3D measurements and data-driven insights to the ski boot development process," said Larry Schwartz, CEO of Aetrex.

As of August 2023, Aetrex scanners are currently in use at 8 DaleBoot stores, including Salt Lake City, UT, and Kitzbuehel, Austria locations. The company plans to bring Aetrex foot scanners to all 60 points of distribution in ski shops around the world.

"Our commitment to continuous innovation has made DaleBoot the custom boot manufacturer of choice for the industry since 1969. Our customers know they can always count on us for the latest and greatest in ski boot technology," said Rob Graham, CEO of DaleBoot. "Partnering with Aetrex during this next phase of our evolution makes our boots more personalized and data-driven than ever before."

To learn more, visit www.aetrex.com/technology or contact Aetrex National Accounts Manager Justin Dyszelski at jdyszelski@aetrex.com to discuss leveraging Aetrex technology for developing snow sports gear.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology and data-driven orthotics and comfort footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro and Albert 3DFit (2022 and 2023 CES Innovation Award Honorees), Albert Pressure and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 12,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 50 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics the worlds #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey's Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ's Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.

About DaleBoot

Since its inception in 1969, DaleBoot has been highly focused on designing and manufacturing fully custom, high performance ski boots. With its factory and North American Headquarters based in Salt Lake City, and their European HQ located in the heart of the Alps in Kitzbuehel, Austria, DaleBoot provides worldwide coverage through its exclusive retail partner network. With 14 patents issued in its name, the company has chartered a course to address real customer issues, facing 85% of the skiing population, who experience problems, from large to small, with their ski boots. The DaleBoot process includes a complete athletic and bio-mechanic assessment, a series of 3D measurements, shell and liner customization, in-boot stance balance and alignment, and true on-ski cant correction. The result is a high performance ski boot that fits comfortably and is exciting to ski.

Founded by Mel Dalebout, an alternate for the 1952 U.S. Olympic Ski Team, and Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inductee, the company was purchased by Rob Graham, a former U.S. freestyler, in 2007. Graham's passion for the sport and deep business and orthopaedic acumen has propelled the company forward in terms of ski boot design and development, while establishing a new line of business dedicated to the design and manufacturing of devices used for orthopaedic surgeries. The company remains independently owned and operated. For more information on DaleBoot, please visit www.daleboot.com.

