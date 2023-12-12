Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Receives $3.8M J-J Hooks Barrier Rental Contract for I-64 in Virginia

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems has begun renting its J-J Hooks precast concrete barrier to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), as part of the I-64 Gap Widening Project in New Kent County, Virginia. The total value of the project through its Concrete Safety Systems (CSS) rental division is approximately $3.8 million.

Delivery and installation of the J-J Hooks precast concrete freestanding barrier and crash cushions by CSS will provide direction for motorists and safety for workers. The widening project along the I-64 corridor will expand this major corridor between Central Virginia and Hampton Roads from two to three lanes and is expected to last through 2026. CSS will again be working with Shirley Contracting Company, the general contractor, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The size and scope of the specifications highlight the talented CSS crew and their ability to efficiently deliver and install as much as 4,800 linear feet of barrier in a single overnight shift.

"With this latest CSS project, Smith-Midland continues to execute its strategic plan by converting the barrier market from a one-time purchase model to a recurring revenue rental model. The barrier is part of our recently completed barrier buy-back deal which doubled our fleet of the J-J Hooks rental barrier to more than 550,000 linear feet," said Ashley Smith, Chief Executive Officer and President of Smith-Midland.

"We are honored to once again provide our rental barrier and services to another VDOT project. Designed to alleviate congestion and bring additional business along the corridor, this project is a win for everyone involved. Concrete Safety Systems consistently provides quality products and services that continue to be recognized by our contract partners through repeat business." said Matthew Smith, President of Concrete Safety Systems.

Specified and approved across North America, the patented J-J Hooks Precast Concrete Safety Barrier system is the most economical and easiest to install, with fast connections, no loose hardware, and rapid reconfiguration. More than 16 million linear feet have been installed worldwide. The barrier meets the Federal Highway Administration's MASH TL-3 testing standards and is also available in freestanding, bolt-down, and low-profile versions, designed by Easi-Set Industries, a division of Smith-Midland Corporation.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

