Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
12.12.23
08:10 Uhr
2,190 Euro
+0,015
+0,69 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2752,35516:57
Dow Jones News
12.12.2023 | 15:46
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
12-Dec-2023 / 14:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name                       Graham Stapleton 
b)      Position / status                 PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment         Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name                       Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      Description of the financial instrument 
                                ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Exercise of 2018 PSP award 
                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)              GBP1.938     362,405

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-08

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  291528 
EQS News ID:  1795369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1795369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2023 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
