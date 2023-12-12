Metatron Apps Inc: Metatron Pioneers AI-driven Content Discovery and Issues Reverse Split Moratorium

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Metatron Apps Inc. (OTC PINK:MRNJ), a prominent figure in the digital technology sector with a portfolio boasting over 1000 mobile applications, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Fanfinder.ai, its innovative AI-driven discovery tool. Tailored for platforms such as OnlyFans and TikTok, this app marks a significant advancement in Metatron's suite of AI offerings, highlighting the company's commitment to reshaping the digital content landscape. Notably, Metatron has declared a reverse split moratorium through the first quarter of 2024.

The timing for Fanfinder.ai's debut is impeccable, aligning with the monumental growth of TikTok to 1.5 billion monthly active users and OnlyFans experiencing exponential user base expansion to over 190 million. Revenues for OnlyFans surged from $375 million in 2020 to approximately $2.5 billion by 2022. This growth sets the stage for third-party applications like Fanfinder.ai to flourish by capitalizing on the increasing market and user engagement on these platforms.

Fanfinder.ai is scheduled for its initial release in the first quarter of 2024, aiming to address and enhance the discovery and search processes on OnlyFans and TikTok. The app will utilize advanced AI technology to improve content personalization, diversify content exposure, and adapt to evolving user preferences, delivering a more intuitive and efficient search experience.

Beyond benefiting fans, Fanfinder.ai serves as a valuable asset for content creators. Leveraging sophisticated AI analytics, the app enables creators to consistently connect with new, relevant audiences, expanding their reach and strengthening online communities.

Metatron's revenue model for Fanfinder.ai includes a premium subscription for users, offering advanced discovery features and exclusive content access. For creators, the app provides options to purchase targeted traffic, increasing visibility and engagement. This revenue model aligns with industry leaders like NVIDIA, AMD, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, showcasing Metatron's commitment to cutting-edge technology adoption.

The beta version of Fanfinder.ai will soon be accessible through MetatronAI.com's dashboard, with a standalone alpha version slated for 2024. Metatron's existing AI application suite includes diverse tools like StockTrendz, Text-to-Video Service, LegalEaze, and Image Adapt, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI technology and application development.

About Metatron Apps:

Positioned at the cutting edge of AI solutions, Metatron Apps offers a holistic platform brimming with AI tools designed for operational excellence, process enhancement, and boundless creativity. Innovation at Metatron is a relentless pursuit, ensuring businesses are well-equipped to navigate the digital world.

Contact: IR@Metatronapps.com

Generative AI website: MetatronAI.com

Apple App: https://apple.co/3nibweB

Android App: https://bit.ly/40XOglu

Corporate website: MetatronApps.com

Twitter: twitter.com/MetatronInc

Tik-Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@metatronai.com

Metatron Apps Inc.

160 Greentree Drive Suite 101

Dover, DE 19904

(302) 489-4016

