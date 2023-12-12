People-Centric Cyber Resilience Pioneer Receives Highest Possible Scores in 13 Criteria

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 2023. Forrester evaluated nine providers in the category and gave the company the highest marks possible in 13 criteria, spanning Breadth of Training, Skills Assessment and Verification, Reporting and Dashboards, and Security Framework Mapping and Alignment.

In the Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 report, Principal Analyst Jess Burn writes: "Immersive Labs drives cyber resilience and readiness throughout the organization. Immersive Labs understands the mounting pressure security leaders and their programs face and believes responsibility for resilience must expand to the entire organization and resilience must be provable."

The report also notes that Immersive Labs "delivers breadth, depth, and realism in its training and exercise content. It offers an engaging, gamified learner experience. Dashboards and framework reporting are centered on an overall resilience score. The score, and accompanying industry benchmark data, can be used as a board-level metric to demonstrate resilience or justify additional security spend and as proactive input to cyber insurance renewals."

Immersive Labs' Highest Forrester Wave Report Scores

Forrester evaluated providers against many criteria spanning Current Product Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence, and gave Immersive Labs the highest possible scores (5 out of a possible 5) across each of the following criteria, conferring superior capabilities relative to others in the evaluation.

Current Offering:

Breadth of training

Skills assessment and verification

Breach and crisis simulation

Gamification, competition, and recognition

Security framework mapping and alignment

Learner experience and adoption

Reporting and dashboards

Accessibility

Product security

Strategy:

Innovation

Roadmap

Partner ecosystem

Market Presence:

Revenue

"Being named a Leader in the Forrester Wave report is an amazing honor and the culmination of our deliberate efforts over the years to deliver a unified platform that empowers our formidable roster of customers to build and prove cyber resilience across their entire workforce," said James Hadley, Founder and CEO, Immersive Labs. "This recognition underscores our innovative approach to cyber upskilling through realistic exercises and labs that give leaders tangible evidence of cyber capabilities compared to traditional training methods."

Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. The Immersive Labs Platform empowers the entire organization with the knowledge, skills, and judgment to effectively prevent and respond to cyber threats.

Beyond the scope of this latest Forrester Wave report, Immersive Labs also offers:

Workforce Exercising that covers Cybersecurity Awareness Training and skills development for the entire organization.

Highly technical Secure Coding labs that drive Application Security and DevSecOps across the entire SDLC.

To access the Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Skills and Training Platforms, Q4 2023 report, please visit us here.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, empowers your entire organization to effectively prevent and respond to cyber threats. Our tailored approach continuously assesses, builds, and proves your cyber capabilities, relevant to individual roles, while keeping your team ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the impact of AI as both a threat and opportunity. We have a relentless focus on evidence, giving you unparalleled visibility into your organization's cyber resilience. With a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and your entire workforce, Immersive Labs helps you take a unified approach to cyber resilience. Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

