Dienstag, 12.12.2023
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
WKN: A2PVQR | ISIN: SE0013486255
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Nord Insuretech Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (656/23)

Nord Insuretech Group AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on NGM Nordic Growth
Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist
the shares in Nord Insuretech Group AB subject to them being admitted to
trading on NGM Nordic Growth Market Nordic SME. 



Short name:   NORDIG   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0013486255
----------------------------
Order book ID: 190154   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be December 27, 2023.



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
