In this interview, Chris Frostad, the CEO of Purepoint Uranium, discusses the company's focus on uranium exploration in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. They have a pipeline of nine projects, including joint ventures with Cameco and Orano, two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world. Frostad also highlights a recent transaction with Foran Mining. He discusses the potential consolidation of the uranium district and the company's other projects, such as Red Willow and Tabbernor. Frostad emphasizes the importance of pacing exploration activities and the need for financing to support their drilling programs. He also shares his positive outlook on the uranium market and the potential for significant price increases in the near future.