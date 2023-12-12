Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market to Reach $407.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global Testing, Inspection, and Certification market is driven by factors such as increase in focus of manufacturing companies to improve customer retention by offering quality products, surge in demand for interoperability testing for connected devices & IOT, and technological advancements & digitalization.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Testing, Inspection and Certification Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), Sourcing Type (In House and Outsource), Application (Quality & Safety, Production Evaluation, Industrial Inspection, System Certification, and Others), Industry Vertical (Agro, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global Testing, Inspection and Certification industry generated $226.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate 407.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.



311 - Pages

159 - Tables

74 - Charts

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The testing, inspection and certification market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in focus of manufacturing companies to improve customer retention by offering quality products, surge in demand for interoperability testing for connected devices and IOT and technological advancements and digitalization. Moreover, digital transformation of customer services is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the high cost of TIC services due to diverse standards and regulations across different geographies limits the growth of the testing, inspection, and certification market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $226.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $407.2 billion CAGR 6.3 % No. of Pages in Report 311 Segments covered Service Type, Sourcing Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Increase in focus of manufacturing companies to improve customer retention by offering quality products. Surge in demand for interoperability testing for connected devices and IoT. Technological Advancements and Digitalization Opportunities High cost of TIC services due to diverse standards and regulations across different geographies. Restraints Digital transformation of customer services



COVID-19 Scenario

The overall production process was adversely affected as the government of different countries already announced total lockdown and temporary shutdown of industries.

The outbreak of COVID-19 was having a major impact on both customers and companies. Manufacturing, production and testing, inspection, certification hubs had temporarily been shut down and delayed in operations to limit the virus spread.

The companies adopted and encouraged a hybrid model in their manufacturing processes in which a certain number of employees worked remotely, and the rest remain on site. The efficiencies made through such changes, as well as their start-up costs, influenced future semiconductor revenue.

The testing segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By service type, the testing segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global testing, inspection and certification industry revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position. The increase in need for safety, sustainability, and performance standards globally boosts the segmental growth of the market. The inspection segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032. There is an increase in adulteration and mixing of substances in products. This has fostered the need for inspection.

The in-house segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By sourcing type, the In house segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. The requirement of organizations to have more control over the whole quality assurance process drives the trend toward in-house Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services. The outsource segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. The usage of cloud-based TIC platforms, which enable seamless cooperation and real-time data exchange between businesses and their external service providers, is a noteworthy development in outsourcing.

The quality and safety segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By application, the quality and safety segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership. Factors boosting the growth of the segment include a rise in consumer awareness coupled with an increase in government norms for the safety and quality of the products consumed by the consumer. The system certification segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032. System certification qualifies the product or service. System certification is periodically revalidated so as to give latest safety and standard update of the product, service, and infrastructure.

The food segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the food segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to less than one-fourth of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market revenue, and is expected to maintain its leadership. Rising demand for organic and processed food and the need to closely monitor food items, improve productivity, and ensure quality are the major factors that drive the market growth. The agro segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032. Factors such as reducing the risks associated with shipping by monitoring the quality & quantity of cargo for its entire journey with the help of inspection, and introduction of e-certificates by companies operating in agro industries boost the growth of the global market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Testing, Inspection and Certification market revenue and dominates the market and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the testing, inspection, and certification market in this region includes an increase in emphasis on industrial safety and proactive safety measures. Moreover, consumer products and retail are expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments in this region. Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. Technological development by the emerging economies in Asia-Pacific boosts the testing, inspection, certification market growth. Regional growth is expected to be influenced by high demand for smartphones and smart wearables in consumer electronics.

Leading Market Players:

ABS

ALS Limited

ASTM International

BSI

Bureau Veritas S.A.

DEKRA

DNV

Intertek Group PLC

ISO

Lloyd's Register Group Limited (LR)

SGS S.A.

TUV SUD AG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global testing, inspection, and certification market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Key Segments:

By Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

By Sourcing Type

In House

Outsource

By Application

Quality and Safety

Production Evaluation

Industrial Inspection

System Certification

Others

By Industry Vertical

Agro

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

