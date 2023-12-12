DBSI Celebrates 25 Years of Leadership in Retail Transformation With Multiple Award Wins in 2023

Arizona Design-Build Firm Recognized in Six Global, National and Local Awards

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / DBSI, a leader in retail transformation for the banking and healthcare industries, proudly announces a year of multiple recognitions that include finalist in the global Digital Signage Awards, Top 100 Chandler Companies, AZ Big 100, BCX Customer Experience Excellence Award, TCR Market Leader Award, and earning Certified Environmentally Responsible Contractor status. These honors highlight the firm's commitment to excellence in design-build, digital signage, banking equipment, customer service, and experiential marketing services.









"Being recognized across such diverse categories - from digital signage to environmental responsibility - highlights our commitment to simplifying the transformation process for our clients by having all the experts under one roof. It's a proud moment to showcase that we're not just meeting, but exceeding industry standards," says Jared Jones, VP of Growth, DBSI. "These awards are the icing on top to celebrate our team's efforts, and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of retail transformation."

DBSI's expertise in crafting leading customer-facing solutions was recognized globally as it was named a finalist in the 2024 Digital Signage Awards. This honor was for its transformative work with Amerant Bank, where DBSI reimagined a flagship branch to seamlessly blend advanced technology with a stunning, eye-catching design.

Closer to home, DBSI secured 44th place among the Top 100 Chandler Companies, a Chandler Chamber of Commerce initiative honoring businesses that drive the city's prosperity and local community. The complete list of ranked companies can be viewed in the 2023 edition of Chandler's Top 100 magazine.

Furthering its impact on Arizona's business landscape, AZ Big Media announced in December that DBSI was named in the 2024 AZ Big 100 editorial section of Arizona Commercial Real Estate (AZRE) magazine. This annually updated list features the 50 people and 50 companies that are shaping Arizona's business landscape in 2024. The inclusion in the AZ Big 100, one of the year's most-read features, recognizes DBSI's contributions in its Arizona backyard and beyond.

The 2023 Bank Customer Experience (BCX) Summit's BCX Awards, co-located with the Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Summit, recognized DBSI in the Customer Experience Excellence Award for its work in creating an innovative mico-branch strategy with America's Credit Union. This strategy, detailed in America's CU case study, underscores DBSI's capability to deliver rapid, efficient, and impactful customer experiences through innovative micro-branch design.

Further adding to its achievements, DBSI was honored with the TCR Market Leader Award, recognizing its 25 years of proficiency in banking equipment solutions. In addition, DBSI earned its Certified Environmentally Responsible Contractor (CERC) Certification as part of its commitment to sustainable operating procedures.

In 2024, DBSI will showcase new updates to its Ideation Center, an experience center and innovations showroom located in its Chandler, Arizona, headquarters (more details are to follow).

For more information or to inquire about partnering with DBSI for your project, visit dbsi-inc.com or contact info@dbsi-inc.com.

Contact Information

Stephanie Holland

PR & Content Strategist

pr@dbsi-inc.com

480-320-0718

Related Files

DBSI Celebrates 25 Years of Leadership in Retail Transformation with Multiple Award Wins in 2023.pdf

SOURCE: DBSI

View the original press release on accesswire.com