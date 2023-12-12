INFORMA MARKETS: International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo Elevates Industry Interaction Through Increased Education and Engaging Experiences

Brands in the pool, hot tub, decking and outdoor living industries unite for three days of product exploration.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo (PSP/Deck Expo) successfully concluded the three-day annual event on November 15. Organized by Informa Markets, the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) and the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA®), PSP/Deck Expo utilized 141,500 NSF of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The energy on the show floor was palpable, bringing together more than 9,900 registered professionals, connecting established and emerging brands with thousands of buyers and engaging in a full range of education led by renowned industry experts. More than 440 companies displayed the latest products, services and technology for the pool, spa, patio, outdoor living and decking industries, including prominent suppliers Pentair, Trex, AquaStar Pool Products and BioLab.

"PSP/Deck Expo stands as the industry's largest meeting place, fostering collaboration through the wide range of exhibiting brands and extensive learning opportunities," remarks Kris Osterbusch, Show Director. "Year after year, the event serves as the nexus where suppliers and attendees converge to forge new deals, partnerships and gain valuable connections. The expo floor resonated with vibrant energy, providing a platform where buyers delved into cutting-edge products and technologies for all pool, spa, patio, deck needs and beyond."

PSP/Deck Expo introduced new pathways for engagement through the return of the interactive Power Panels, held in conjunction with conference programming and covering four important topics: Builder, Service, Retail and Decking. Esteemed experts shared insights into emerging technologies, economic trends and the current state of the industry. The Decking Power Panel took place at the all-new Outdoor Living Stage and featured decking professionals discussing trends, current challenges and future solutions.

"Deck Expo is not just an event - it's the lively heartbeat of our industry," shares John Lea, NADRA member and speaker for four education sessions, including the Decking Power Panel. "It is where decking pros come together to create not just partnerships, but lasting friendships."

New introductions to the 2023 edition of PSP/Deck Expo included Blossom & Lead, a curated show floor education area focusing on the advancement of women in the pool and hot tub industry, and the Retail Innovation Zone, an immersive experience demonstrating the power of a customer-first retail store.

"The conference rooms were abuzz as professionals actively sought solutions to contemporary challenges," notes Sabeena Hickman, CAE, President & CEO of PHTA. "This edition of the Expo uniquely elevated the experience, offering exceptional networking opportunities and enriching educational sessions."

A highlight of the event, the Innovative Product Showcase, recognized new and noteworthy technologies. Over 30 products were submitted to the showcase, and the winning products were chosen through an onsite and online vote.

Winners include:

Most Innovative Products for Pool and Backyard Construction Professionals: The Shelf Lounger, GPM Manufacturing

Most Innovative Products for Retailers: Chill Springs All-In-One Cold Plunge, GPM Manufacturing

Most Innovative Products for Service Professionals: Filter Preaux System, Filter Preaux

Most Innovative Deck or Patio Products: Accoya Color Grey, Accoya

PSP/Deck Expo 2024 will return to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, November 9-14, 2024. For more information, visit www.poolspapatio.com.

About the International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo

The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo is where all segments of the industry (pool, spa, patio, decking, and outdoor living) gather to stay well-informed of the trends, market directions, and technology. The event offers industry professionals a large selection of educational sessions, an expo hall, and various networking opportunities. The event partners with The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) as the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® as the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) as the official Show Publication, and the North American Deck & Railing Association (NADRA) as the official Show Sponsor of Deck Expo. The event is owned and produced by Informa Markets. www.poolspapatio.com.



About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contacts

Abby Portwood

Informa Markets Construction and Infrastructure PR?

IC.PR@informa.com

Megan Magaña

Senior Marketing Manager, PSP/Deck Expo

Megan.Magana@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS

View the original press release on accesswire.com