Zello Unveils Recipients of 2nd Annual Zello Talks Awards, Commending Organizations Harnessing PTT for Operational Excellence

Frontline Professionals Across Diverse Sectors Champion Zello PTT as Top Solution, Elevating Team Communication and Business Impact

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Zello, a voice-first communication platform powered by its industry-leading push-to-talk technology, announces the winners of the 2nd Annual Zello Talks Awards, celebrating organizations that use Zello to improve operations and save lives.

Zello Talks Award

Less Chatter, More Communication Award for Restoration Hardware

The Second Annual Zello Talks awards supports Zello's vision to give every frontline worker around the world instant access to the people and resources they need. The strong participation resoundingly confirmed that Zello customers and users reap tangible benefits to their organizations by utilizing the app day after day. Stories were submitted around the globe from public and private companies of various sizes and industries.

This year's winners include: Lisa Shafer of Restoration Hardware, for "Less Chatter, More Communication," Ebony Taylor of Tasty Fresh Food Co., for "Talk a LOT," Wilfredo Mora of Innocon, for "Talk of the Town," Claudia Saldarriaga of OK Taxi, for "Let the Numbers do the Talking," and Aharon Sabbaugh of Hatzolah of Los Angeles, for "All-Star Hero MVP for First Responders."

"The Zello Talks awards are not just acknowledgements; they are affirmations of the heightened efficiency and unparalleled resilience our frontline workers have achieved through using Zello," said Bruce MacFadyen, Chief Operating Officer of Zello. "These accolades not only recognize their dedication but also highlight the instrumental role that Zello plays in elevating their communication and teamwork."

With the frontline and mobile workforce growing in every industry, businesses have recognized the importance of putting reliable communication tools into their hands. Seamless, clear communication is the key to connecting employees and allowing instant voice collaboration with teams.

Alexey Gavrilov, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Zello, expressed immense pride in the Zello for First Responders initiative. He stated, "Our commitment to supporting qualified first responders globally is evident through the Zello First Responders program, offering Zello Work at no cost. Since its inception in July 2019, the program has grown to encompass over 3,500 organizations across 84 countries with a remarkable $10.2 million in donated services to date."

Judges included executive editor Carrie Crowe of Tribeza magazine and Don Marsh of Semco Publishing.

About Zello

Zello is a voice-first communication platform, powered by push-to-talk technology, built to improve collaboration and productivity for mobile workers. With over 175 million users worldwide and 99.99% uptime, Zello is simple to use, integrate, and manage, connecting your frontline and operations teams with one touch to solve problems, manage exceptions and collaborate more efficiently. Current customers include Restoration Hardware, City Furniture, Swissport, and Lufthansa. Zello is recognized as one of the most reliable communication tools for mobile workers by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.

