Revolutionary Building Technologies by ADHI Recognized in Landmark Alliance with Shelter Afrique

Kigali, Rwanda--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - In a triumph at COP 28, pioneering strides of ADHI in affordable and sustainable housing has gained global acclaim, with the spotlight on the groundbreaking Bwiza Riverside project. The source of this transformative success, ADHI, is leading a strategic collaboration with Shelter Afrique that is set to reshape affordable housing solutions across the African continent.

Addressing the multifaceted challenge of affordable housing in Africa, characterized by rapid urbanization, limited land availability, and a growing population, the Bwiza Riverside project exemplifies innovation. Developed through a collaborative effort between Rwanda and ADHI, the project has set a new standard for sustainable building practices, delivering 256 homes in its first phase within a year. Now scaling up to 2,000 homes, the project addresses both affordability (through the Banque Rwandaise de Devellopment mortgage scheme) and scalability while ensuring environmental sustainability and cultural acceptance.

Rwanda's triumphant success in sustainable housing is deeply rooted in its visionary commitment to affordability, paving the way for a transformative framework. The nation's system is strategically designed to make home ownership accessible to a broad spectrum of its population. By aligning its housing projects with the financial capacities of its citizens, Rwanda has successfully addressed the multifaceted challenges it once faced with ADHI, as a crucial contributor to this success.

Shelter Afrique, recognizing the alignment with its 'New Dawn' strategy, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Bwiza Riverside project, providing an endorsement of Rwanda's approach. This collaboration showcases the model's potential for replication and harmonizes with Shelter Afrique's mission to enhance housing financing and accessibility to sustainable solutions across Africa.

International recognition as EDGE Champions by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) underscores the dedication of Rwanda and ADHI to sustainable development. The EDGE certification reinforces their commitment to decarbonizing building portfolios, aligning with global sustainability objectives.

ADHI's financial strategy, encompassing robust returns and thematic areas such as Green/Climate/Resilience, Gender, Jobs, Islamic finance, and support for IDPs and the Diaspora, ensures not only financial viability but also facilitates diverse and impactful societal benefits.

Rwanda's housing model, poised for continent-wide scaling through Shelter Afrique's strategic partnership, serves as an inspirational framework for other African nations. It highlights how strategic partnerships, innovative technology, and a commitment to sustainability and cultural values can revolutionize the affordable housing sector.

About ADHI

ADHI is a pioneering force in sustainable construction, delivering innovative solutions in building technologies, manufacturing, and training. Committed to transforming the landscape of affordable housing, ADHI's projects stand as beacons of innovation, setting new industry standards. For more information, visit ADHI Corp.

For media inquiries, please contact:

ADHI

Contact Person: Luqman Soleman

Email: rwanda@adhicorp.com

Telephone: +250 252 607 875

Website: https://rwanda.adhicorp.com

Address: KG 523 Street, Door 2 Nyarutarama, Kigali, Rwanda.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190671