Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), today proudly introduces ??The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky. Leading the way in a new category, this first-ever product of The Chuan celebrates the vision of Pernod Ricard to create a prestige malt whisky made in China. As from today, Pernod Ricard China will gradually start distributing the new product across the country through selective channels.

"The inauguration of The Chuan Distillery is the culmination of a pioneering adventure. We have blended the natural beauty of the Emeishan landscape in China with the skill and craftsmanship of our distillers to produce a whisky to be proud of. It will shape a new and unique experience for whisky enthusiasts for many years to come," said Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard.

"We are proud to put China on the world map of whisky by presenting this exceptional malt whisky of The Chuan," expressed Jerome Cottin-Bizonne, CEO of Pernod Ricard China, "As a leading international spirits group, we are committed to proactively responding to the burgeoning enthusiasm and diversified demands of Chinese consumers.

In addition to introducing The Chuan pure malt whisky to the market, Pernod Ricard also announces today the opening of the The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery Experience Centre, on the grounds of the Emeishan distillery, which will provide visitors with a holistic tour experience, including an immersive introduction, a detailed demonstration of The Chuan whisky craftsmanship, tasting, gift shopping, and fine dining, featuring Sichuan fusion cuisine and local ingredients that complement the sophistication of the whisky.

Designed by award-winning China-based architectural studio Neri&Hu, the distillery is built with a timeless architecture that strikes a balance with the landscape and artistry embedded in whisky-making. The site also holds a permanent art installation "Fractal Structure Infinite Shan Shui" by Zhan Wang, one of China's most celebrated contemporary artists.

In line with Pernod Ricard's 2030 Sustainability Responsibility strategy, the site is making every effort to reduce carbon emissions by sourcing 100% renewable electricity, and to optimise and help preserve natural resources at every step. Moreover, with an investment of one billon RMB, Pernod Ricard will continue contributing to the high-quality development of Sichuan by underpinning local agriculture, whisky-making industry and tourism.

By its name and nature, The Chuan embodies the rich and layered terroir and local craftsmanship. In the unique terroir of Emei Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the year-round precipitation coupled with summer heat creates the exceptional environment for whisky making that increases the intensity of flavours with more evaporation. Chinese ingredients have been fused into high-standard whisky making, such as the use of both European and Chinese barley and the unique mastery of three types of oak from three continents that defines its complexity. Bourbon casks from America lead the elegant vanilla and fruity aroma, then the pronounced sweet notes from sherry casks of Spain, creating a rich and full-bodied whisky. Finally, the proprietary ?? Chinese Single Oak casks imbue The Chuan whisky with a long finish of sandalwood and mandarin peel on the palate. The timber is logged from northeast China's famed and protected Changbai Mountain in extremely few quantities and crafted into casks.

ENDS

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to 12,137 million in fiscal year FY23.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code:FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

About Pernod Ricard China

In China, Pernod Ricard leads the way among all international spirits and wines groups with a strong distribution network across the country. Key brands such as Martell cognac, Chivas Regal and Royal Salute Scotch whiskies were introduced into the country over three decades ago. Since then, they have grown to become China's leading portfolio of imported spirits, along with other brands that joined Pernod Ricard in the past two decades. In China, Pernod Ricard owns one distillery and one winery THE CHUAN Malt Whisky Distillery in Emeishan, Sichuan Province and Helan Mountain Winery located on East Foothill of Helan Mountain in Ningxia.

Pernod Ricard maintains its strong commitment to contributing to China's sustainable development. As a responsible industry leader, the company has developed since many years responsible drinking campaigns and programmes to inform consumers and employees about the importance of enjoying the products responsibly. In recognition of its positive contribution, Pernod Ricard has received a significant number of awards in China.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231212465653/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Emmanuel Vouin Head of External Engagement +33 (0) 6 29 80 32 28