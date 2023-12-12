DealPulse, Inc.: DealPulse to Acquire Matterhorn Transactions

Intelligent Document Revolution

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / DealPulse, Inc., a Maker5 Venture Studio company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Matterhorn Transactions, Inc., the acclaimed provider of deal analytics to attorneys and financial professionals across the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Maker5's venture studio is a core component of its law firm innovation advisory and software development services business.





Matterhorn Transactions, co-founded by a team including Mark Gerson, John Cooper, and Logan Beirne in collaboration with Goldman Sachs in 2011, initially developed its document analytics platform to quantify competitive market deal terms for Goldman. Working with attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis and Debevoise & Plimpton, the Matterhorn team built a system covering over 1,000 legal data points per deal, which LexisNexis then distributed as its MarketTracker product.

Today, Matterhorn powers components of Wolters Kluwer's popular M&A analytics suite, multiple digital publications for LexisNexis UK, and Law Street Media's deal articles. Additionally, Matterhorn provides bespoke content services for Wilson Sonsini, and has implemented its deal analytics platform at Holland & Knight to enable their attorneys to analyze private client deals as an internal proprietary "what's market" tool.

DealPulse applies AI-powered technology to enable firms to build structured data sets from their internal documents behind their own firewalls, eliminating concerns about sharing client data with third party cloud solutions. From customized league tables used for business development to comprehensive trend reports, attorneys harness the data DealPulse provides to increase competitiveness and profitability. For years, only a select few of the AmLaw 20 law firms could boast a comprehensive deal database that gave them a competitive edge in negotiating market terms. DealPulse enables law firms across the AmLaw 200 to offer this value proposition to their clients.

"This union will bring together the technology and attorneys to enable clients to know precisely the frequency, form, and language of transaction terms with their own proprietary deal databases," said Sanjay Kamlani, CEO of Maker5, "Under Logan's brilliant leadership, Matterhorn has worked with leading firms to build a multinational business processing both public documents as well as attorneys' client documents securely behind each firm's firewall."

Logan Beirne, co-founder and CEO of Matterhorn, as well as bestselling author and co-founder of Artusi Music, has been named CEO of DealPulse. Beirne said, "DealPulse's advanced AI capabilities will revolutionize how firms access their internal documents. What once cost us millions to process manually can now be accomplished for a small fraction of the cost and time. With this acquisition, our long-time clients will be able to harness the cutting-edge technology DealPulse offers."

"As the founder of Maker5 and co-founder of Pangea3, the Sequoia Capital portfolio company acquired by Thomson Reuters and more recently by EY Law, Sanjay has always had an eye for talent and pioneering legal industry market solutions," Mark Gerson continued. "We will see tremendous results as he works with Logan, an accomplished entrepreneur whose leadership has been pivotal to our success."

