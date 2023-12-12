INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: IEEE President and NASA Webb Space Telescope Chief Architect to Headline DesignCon 2024

Keynote Sessions Highlight the Boundless Limits of Semiconductor Design and Innovation

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / DesignCon (January 30 - February 1, 2024, at the Santa Clara Convention Center), the premiere event for chip, board, and systems design engineers, today announced keynote speakers from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Northrop Grumann Space.

Tom Coughlin, industry analyst and 2024 IEEE President and CEO, will open the conference by exploring the current state of the semiconductor industry, and what the future has in store as new advancements are made in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Coughlin's keynote will also explore the critical roles of production, supply chain, and workforce development have in supporting the continued growth of the $46.9 billion global semiconductor market, and how IEEE is working with industry organizations and members of the industry to develop the roadmaps for future innovations.

Jon Arenberg, Chief Mission Architect, Science & Robotic Missions, Civil & Commercial Space at Northrop Grumman Space, will discuss the mission, design and performance of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. Designed to photograph and analyze the formation of stars and planetary systems in the wake of the "Big Bang," Arenberg will delve into the engineering challenges and innovative technologies developed for capturing infrared wavelengths in the conditions of deep space, including the telescope's advanced IR cameras and spectrometers.

Now in its 29th year, DesignCon is a three-day technical conference and two-day expo dedicated to providing practical solutions to the design challenges and opportunities faced by today's chip, board, and system engineers. With 14 conference tracks spanning a variety of topic areas - including 5G and communications, advanced I/O design, power and signal systems design, and much more. DesignCon offers unparalleled educational and networking opportunities for engineering professionals of all levels. Returning for 2024 is the addition of Drive World, a conference track dedicated to autonomous and electric vehicle (EV) design, intelligence, and electronics.

"From exploring the origins of the known universe to empowering the next generations of electronics and AI, our keynote speakers reflect the limitless innovations that today's semiconductor technology makes possible," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "DesignCon has cultivated a community of innovative engineering leaders and continues to serve as the premier high-speed communications and system design conference."

More than 4,500 participants engaged with over 120 expert-led sessions during the three-day event in 2023. Key exhibitors for 2024 include host sponsor Amphenol, Cadence Design Systems, Dupont Electronics, Keysight Technologies, Samtec and many more! To register for an attendee pass or view the full conference agenda, please visit https://www.designcon.com.

About Informa Markets Engineering:

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About DesignCon:

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. DesignCon is organized by Informa, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com . Design News and Battery Technology Online are the official publications of DesignCon. Connect with DesignCon and join the conversation on Facebook , LinkedIn, and X.

Media Contact:

Informa Markets Engineering PR

pr.ime (@) informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com