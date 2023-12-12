NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 07/23 Issue with UTI field in Positions Non-Propagated Margin report

Please be informed that clearing reports Positions Non-Propagated Margin and Positions Non-Propagated Margin Intraday contained an error in UTI field for new positions that were opened on 11th of December and 12th of December 2023 (such positions reflected incorrect UTI values, which started with Nasdaq Clearing LEI 54930002A8LR1AAUCU78). Nasdaq Clearing is working on the fix of the outstanding issue, it is expected to be resolved by the time end-of day Positions Non-Propagated Margin report is generated. For further information or questions, please contact Nasdaq Clearing Operations: Nasdaq Clearing + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com