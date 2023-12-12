Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
GlobeNewswire
12.12.2023 | 18:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 07/23 Issue with UTI field in Positions Non-Propagated Margin report

Please be informed that clearing reports Positions Non-Propagated Margin and
Positions Non-Propagated Margin Intraday contained an error in UTI field for
new positions that were opened on 11th of December and 12th of December 2023
(such positions reflected incorrect UTI values, which started with Nasdaq
Clearing LEI 54930002A8LR1AAUCU78). 

Nasdaq Clearing is working on the fix of the outstanding issue, it is expected
to be resolved by the time end-of day Positions Non-Propagated Margin report is
generated. 

For further information or questions, please contact Nasdaq Clearing Operations:

Nasdaq Clearing
+ 46 8 405 6880
clearing@nasdaq.com
