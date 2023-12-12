EM Key Solutions Inc: EM Key Solutions Brings on Veteran Executive as Sr. Vice President for National Security & Defense Solutions

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / EM Key Solutions (EMKS), a growing provider of information technology (IT) solutions and mission support services for the federal government, announced it has named Dr. Micheal Sizemore as its Senior Vice President (SVP) of National Security & Defense Solutions. In this role, Dr. Sizemore will be responsible for achieving EMKS's National Security & Defense Department operational objectives by bringing dynamic solutions for developing and executing client strategies to help address some of our nation's toughest problems, leading and accelerating the company's growth initiatives, managing senior-level customer and stakeholder relationships, and ensuring EMKS continues to set the standard for clients, partners, and employees alike.





With over 15 years of proven senior leadership experience, Dr. Sizemore has led multiple large cross-functional departments to successfully address complex issues in both the commercial and government sectors. Prior to accepting the position of SVP of National Security & Defense Solutions, Dr. Sizemore served in numerous executive leadership roles, including Corporate Program Manager, International Medical Operations Director, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development, and Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. Prior to his industry career, Dr. Sizemore served in progressive leadership roles at United States Central Command, including J7 Exercises and Training; J5 Strategy, Plans and Policy; J3 Operations; and Interagency Coordination, where he served as an executive representative to coordinate and interface with the Joint Staff, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Department of Energy, Central Intelligence Agency, International Governmental Organizations (IGOs), Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), and Academia. He also represented command interests on the legislative front, participating in discussions to clarify defense requirements with Congress and their support staff, and helping author congressional testimonies for multiple USCENTCOM commanders. Dr. Sizemore is also a proud U.S. Navy veteran.

"I'm honored to welcome Mike to the EMKS Executive Leadership Team. Mike brings a stellar record of executive-level experience in government and industry roles as well as strategic vision that will be crucial to us as we continue to grow and address the critical needs of our clients as we move our company to the next level," said Mike Snyder, EMKS Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Sizemore said, "EMKS has such a unique culture, one with unparalleled commitment and camaraderie to ensure we continue to provide next-level solutions to our clients. I'm truly honored for the opportunity to join the EMKS team and am very excited to see what the future holds."

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services, and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective, and innovative mission support consulting and technology solutions.

For More Information Visit EMKS/CORTEK on the web at www.emkeysolutions.com

