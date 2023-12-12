Step Finance: Solana to Host Largest Community Conference in 2024

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Solana, one of the world's fastest-growing blockchains, is set to host its second annual Solana Crossroads community conference in Turkey. The 3,000-attendee conference will be the largest community conference to date and will bring together the Solana community and companies across the Solana ecosystem, such as Star Atlas, Marinade, Superteam, MarginFi, Zeta Markets, and more.

The two-day international event will take place from May 10 to May 11, 2024, in Istanbul and will be hosted by Step Finance, the front page of Solana. Featured speakers include Coingecko co-founder Bobby Ong, Solana project founders such as Michael Wagner of Star Atlas, Superteam co-founder Kash Dhanda, as well as Solana Foundation leaders who are yet to be announced.

"Solana is experiencing a significant surge in growth, and there's no place more suited than Istanbul to gather the global Solana community. We aim to lead in fostering Solana's progress, and Solana Crossroads is a vital part of this effort," says George Harrap, Co-founder of Step Finance.

Solana Crossroads will feature exclusive Turkish-style parties for VIPs, VIP networking lunches, and extensive exhibitions and speaker sessions showcasing leading Solana projects. The event is set to take place at the Hilton Bosphorus in Istanbul, notable for being the first Hilton establishment in Europe.

Early bird tickets are now available for a limited time. More information can be found on the Solana Crossroads Official Website.

