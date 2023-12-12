Gen Recognized as a Sustainability Leader on This Year's Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Gen

Originally published on LinkedIn

Gen has earned recognition as a sustainability leader on this year's Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index by S&P Global. This is a testament to the work we put in, our commitments that drive us and our focus on a sustainable digital economy. Let's keep making an impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gen

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gen

View the original press release on accesswire.com