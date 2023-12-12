Employee Profile: Honoring Veteran and CACI Leader Maj. Gen. Gary Patton, U.S. Army

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Maj. Gen. Gary Patton, U.S. Army (Ret.) did not plan on making a career in the U.S. Army, but after more than three decades of service, he wouldn't have it any other way.

Patton graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1979 with the intention of serving a few years and seeking a career elsewhere. However, after serving as an Infantry Officer for five years he fell in love with being a soldier and the Army. He went on to serve for a total of 35 years at multiple levels of Army command, from lieutenant to major general, including nearly four years of combat duties in Afghanistan and Iraq following 9/11.

Patton retired from the Army in August 2014 at the rank of Major General. He knew he wanted to continue his service and following a brief time working at a cyber security company learning about the technology industry, Patton joined CACI in 2016.

"After being introduced to CACI by a former colleague, I was immediately drawn to CACI's corporate values of commitment, honor, integrity, and respect, as well as the company's mission as a national security company," Patton said. "When I first visited the CACI headquarters, I was struck by the six tri-folded and framed flags hanging on the lobby wall. That physical representation of CACI's commitment to the U.S. military and veterans meant a lot to me."

Patton has spent his time at CACI dedicated to helping veterans achieve their full potential. As CACI's vice president of Veterans and Military Affairs, he engages and assists job-seeking veterans and transitioning service members every day by helping direct them to career opportunities at CACI. In 2021, G.I. Jobs recognized Patton's efforts by selecting him their Veteran Champion of the Year in corporate America.

In 2016, CACI launched Patton's "Continue Your Mission" veteran outreach campaign. The campaign includes regular virtual and live engagements with veterans, military spouses, and service members in transition.

"This slogan resonates with veterans because it tells them that their skills, leadership, work ethic, and values from the military carry over and align perfectly with the culture and mission at CACI," Patton said. "Our workforce is 38% veteran and military employees, including military spouses, National Guard, and Reserves, and they are a testament to CACI being a great fit for veterans."

According to Patton, one of his proudest accomplishments was founding the company's first employee resource group, the Veteran Employee Resource Group (VERG) in 2017. It began with 30 members and has grown to over 700 members who are dedicated to serving and supporting veteran and military-related employees and local veteran/military communities across the country. VERG has not only provided invaluable community and support to its own members but also paved the way for six additional employee resource groups at CACI.

"Something I learned time and time again in the Army is that it takes a great team to accomplish great things. At CACI, our teammates care deeply about supporting each other as well as the company's mission and customers," Patton said.

Visit us to learn more about continuing your mission at CACI.

ABOUT CACI

At CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), our 23,000 talented and dynamic employees are ever vigilant in delivering distinctive expertise and differentiated technology to meet our customers' greatest challenges in national security and government modernization. We are a company of good character, relentless innovation, and long-standing excellence. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lorraine Corcoran

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications

(703) 434-4165, lorraine.corcoran@caci.com

Maj. Gen. Gary Patton, U.S. Army (Ret.) pictured during his active-duty service and in his continued mission as a CACI employee.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CACI

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI

View the original press release on accesswire.com