Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2023 | 20:02
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Osmolality Lab Appoints New CEO as Expansion Continues

Nicholas D. Gillitt, PhD, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of The Osmolality Lab, a global leader in osmolality testing and certifications.

KANNAPOLIS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / The Osmolality Lab announced today that Nicholas D. Gillitt, PhD, has been named as Chief Executive Officer. This announcement comes at a time of expansion and growth for the product testing business, which recently established an additional testing laboratory at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis earlier this year.



Nicholas D. Gillitt, PhD, is a seasoned scientific executive with broad management experience encompassing collaborative research, analytical service provision, and sales/marketing efforts. His experience in human nutrition will be invaluable in understanding how hydration affects us metabolically. One of his key attributes that will be leveraged by The Osmolality Lab in this new role is managing a company's ability to market effectively from a sound, scientific platform.

For over 30 years, Nick has contributed to pushing back the frontiers of science, co-authoring over 60 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals in the process. Most recently, this effort focused on the field of human nutrition during employment with industry leaders. His experience included serving as Vice President of Nutrition Research for Dole Food Company and managing the Dole Nutrition Institute's research and consumer education efforts. Nick's considerable experience in the application of the nutrition sciences, at both clinical and laboratory bench levels, to the field of customer education will aid The Osmolality Lab's efforts in educating consumers of the importance of osmolality in the hydration products they buy.

"Osmolality is important as it tells us how well a hydration product will work. If you are experiencing dehydration, no matter whether you are a world-class athlete chasing down a record or a kid playing AYSO soccer on a hot day at the weekend, having a 'best in class' hydration option at hand matters," Nick says. "Consumers should be able to make an informed choice at the shelf when considering a hydration product; osmolality certifications allow for this. It's good for the industry and even better for the consumer."

The Osmolality Lab, the global leader in osmolality product testing, was founded in 2018 with the mission "to improve health and safety for all consumers by providing unique services to partners driven to create excellence in their category". Their team tests and certifies in a variety of industries such as hydration beverages, functional beverages, spring waters, and personal lubricants, skin care, and more to help clients and consumers learn more about how the product performs so they can purchase with confidence. Products that meet The Osmolality Lab's strict testing and evaluation criteria can also be awarded THE OSMOLab CERTIFIEDSM mark to help communicate the commitment to transparency and product quality to consumers.

Visit TheOsmolalityLab.com or click here to learn about the "Five W's" of Osmolality Testing.

Contact Information

Tel Johnson
Marketing Executive
tel@osmolab.com
(307) 264-2717

SOURCE: The Osmolality Lab

.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.