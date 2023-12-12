Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.12.2023
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2023
Albertsons Companies' Northern California Division Hosts Second Annual Community Service Day

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / Albertsons Companies' Northern California Division recently hosted its second annual Community Service Day in effort to give back to the neighborhoods we serve. Associates in our Pleasanton division office came together to volunteer at four local non-profits in the Bay Area including Alameda County Community Food Bank, Oakland Brighter Christmas of Tracy, Sacred Heart Community Service and San Jose Tri-Valley Haven.

More than 50 volunteers helped organize donations for adults and children in need and sorted food and toys for holiday distribution. Additionally, Safeway donated more than 800 turkeys for Thanksgiving meal distributions benefitting nearly a dozen community organizations in Northern California. Thank you, team, for working together to build partnerships and support our local communities during the holiday season.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

