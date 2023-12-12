Dow Inc.: Supporting a Diverse Workforce at Dow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / DOW

Originally published in Dow's 2022 INtersections Progress Report

We strive to provide Team Dow with flexible, inclusive benefits, policies and programs that drive engagement and cultivate a positive employee experience.

Providing Flexibility Through Design Your Day (DYD)

DYD encourages employees and leaders to collaborate on workplace plans that enable employees and workgroups to maximize their productivity and balance personal needs, while continuing to collaborate with colleagues and meet their job expectations.

Parental Leave Policy

Dow's global parental leave policy provides a minimum of 16 weeks of paid time-off to all parents - birthing, non-birthing and adoptive, regardless of gender. This policy provides parents equal time away from work to bond with their child.

Family Caregiver Leave Policy

The family caregiver leave policy provides employees up to three weeks of paid time-off to care for family members who are sick or injured.

Volunteer and ERG Time-Off

Dow provides 12 hours paid time off annually to ensure every member of Team Dow - whether they work at a manufacturing site, in an office or in the field - is able to make a positive difference by volunteering and getting involved in one of Dow's ERGs.

Dow's parental leave policy gave me the opportunity to be present to see my daughter grow and change during the first four months of her life. My leader was very supportive of me utilizing all of the parental leave available. It benefited me personally, as it gave me time to adjust to this major life change without having to stress about work. - Cody Ecker, Corporate Facilities Manager, U.S. Gulf Coast

