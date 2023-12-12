International Paper Company: International Paper's Santiago Arbelaez Named Chairman of the Paper and Packaging Board

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / International Paper is pleased to announce the appointment of Santiago Arbelaez as the Chairman of the Paper and Packaging Board (P+PB) Board of Directors. This leadership appointment was made by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and marks a pivotal moment for the organization.

As the Chairman, Arbelaez will collaborate closely with the P+PB leadership team and the eight-member Board of Directors responsible for funding the Paper & Packaging - How Life Unfolds® campaign. The campaign is a national promotion program centered around sustainability within the paper and packaging sectors.

In addition to this appointment, Arbelaez will continue serving as the Vice President of Strategy for International Paper's Industrial Packaging business, bringing a wealth of experience and strategic insight to his role as Chairman of the P+PB Board.

"Under Mary Anne Hansen's leadership, the Paper and Packaging Board has succeeded in effectively telling our industry's sustainability story across multiple segments. We look forward to further sharpening the uniqueness of our industry's sustainability story while collaborating widely with other industry partners to drive greater awareness and reinforce the value and benefits of the Board," said Arbelaez.

The appointed officers and board members for 2024 include:

Vice-Chair: Alpa Sutaria, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Sustainability, WestRock

Secretary/Treasurer: Richard Bennett, Vice President of Paperboard Sales and Marketing, Pactiv Evergreen

An Boon, Vice President of Global Marketing, Graphic Packaging International

Beth Cormier, Vice President of Research, Development and Sustainability, Sappi

Steve Henry, CEO, Domtar

Tonie Meyers, Senior Vice President of Paperboard and Sheeting Operations, Billerud

Juan Pablo Perez Chavez, CEO for North America, Smurfit Kappa

###

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp, and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa, and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

Contacts:

Media: Amy Simpson, 901-419-4964

Investors: Mark Nellessen, 901-419-1731 and Michele Vargas, 901-419-7287

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com