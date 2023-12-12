Sasquatch Resources Corp.: Sasquatch Resources Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2023 / SASQUATCH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE:SASQ) ("Sasquatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Lou Webster has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Lou has been a lawyer in British Columbia for over 25 years and has a broad and eclectic range of contacts in both the profession and the community. Lou has been involved in the junior mining sector for approximately 8 years. He is the President and CEO of Marster Metals Incorporated, a private exploration company with claims in New Brunswick, Quebec, Newfoundland and Ontario, and is a special advisor to other private companies.

Mr. Webster's appointment is in conjunction with the resignation by Mr. Brad Newell as a director of the Company to focus on other interests. Sasquatch's board of directors thanks Mr. Newell for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

