San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2023) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU0) ("DCS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is pleased to announce that all resolutions at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Stockholders received majority approval.





The successful passage of these resolutions reflects the continued support and confidence of our valued shareholders in DCS's strategic direction. Full detailed results, as outlined in materials dated December 11, 2023, can be referenced on Sedar.com.

The Company's CEO and Director, Chris Bursey, will be providing important updates on the business of the Company, including a review of recent 2023 achievements as well as an outlook for 2024.

Date: December 22, 2023

Time: 1PM PST

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81856438509?pwd=a3QzekJIa1NrY1psZm01ZjlWZE5oUT09

Agenda: 2023 end of year update and outlook for 2024

HAVE QUESTIONS? There will be an allotted time following the live presentation for a Q&A session. Questions submitted beforehand in the registration form linked above or by email at: cbursey@dcsbusiness.com, will be addressed in priority. Management will review unaddressed questions and respond to accordingly following the Q&A session.

Amidst these corporate updates, the company also announced the resignation of Director David Diamond from the board. "Working with Mr. Diamond as a board member has been an honor and privilege" said Chris Bursey, CEO of DCS. "His experience and leadership have been instrumental in the success of the company. His departure, while a loss to the board, comes with the utmost sincere appreciation for his contributions that have shaped the company's achievements. The company expresses its gratitude for Mr. Diamond's service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Direct Communication Services Inc.

DCSI is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCSI is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU0"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCSI and the DCSI logo are among the trademarks of DCSI in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com

858-525-2483

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements reflecting management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially. DCS believes that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies, and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks, including competition, online security, government regulation, and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding. Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports, and other public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

